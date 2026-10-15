“I Need to Pee, Men—Pee Sitting Down”... I’m Solo Season 34’s Young-sook Sparks Debate with Her Unfiltered Remarks

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Young-sook from Season 34 of I’m Solo made a strong impression once again, speaking without holding back even in front of the male contestants.

The episode of I’m Solo aired on the 14th showed the Season 34 contestants eating and talking together.

Over drinks after the meal, Young-sook suddenly and casually said, “I need to pee,” sending the room into fits of laughter. When a male contestant explained, in effect, “Feel free to use (the men’s restroom),” Young-sook kept up her frank remarks: “From now on, men, pee sitting down. Be polite.”

Even as the male and female contestants gathered together and sized one another up, Young-sook’s unvarnished way of speaking stood out. The others burst out laughing, but Young-sook seemed unfazed and carried on the conversation naturally, once again cementing her easygoing persona.

Earlier, while breakfast was being prepared, Young-sook had candidly admitted that she had hardly ever cooked, saying, “There’s nothing I know how to do.” She drew attention by neither hiding nor dressing up her situation, even as the other contestants busily prepared the food.

Young-sook’s unfiltered remarks became a hot topic online immediately after the broadcast. Netizens reacted along the lines of, “I’ve never seen someone this honest on a dating show,” “She really doesn’t seem conscious of the cameras at all,” and “It’s funny how bluntly she talks.” Others commented, “Isn’t she a little too unreserved around people of the opposite sex she’s just met?” and “I can see people being divided on her,” leaving opinions split over her candid way of speaking.

Young-sook’s bold demeanor even struck some of the male contestants as refreshing. Young-sik showed interest in her unaffected personality, hinting at the possibility of a new romantic connection.

In Season 34, billed as a “large-family special,” Young-sook is establishing a distinct persona with her unfiltered way of speaking, alongside her unusual family background as the youngest of eight sisters.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.