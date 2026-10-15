“Master Jang Hang-jun”: Kim Poong says “The King's Warden” surpassing 16 million moviegoers is “like a miracle”

Photo courtesy of SBS

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Kim Poong expressed amazement at the success of Jang Hang-jun’s “The King's Warden.”

At a press conference for SBS’s new variety show “Master Jang Hang-jun,” held on the 15th at the Shocking K-Pop Center in Mapo, Seoul, Kim Poong said, “The King's Warden surpassing 16 million moviegoers is like a miracle.”

“Master Jang Hang-jun” is a cinematic talk show built around the premise of Jang Hang-jun secretly holding auditions to cast actors in his own autobiographical film. Jang meets with the participants as the director, while Song Eun-i appears as the head of the production company and Kim Poong as assistant director, taking part in the casting process.

Kim Poong joins the show as assistant director. A former film journalist, he has described Jang Hang-jun as his mentor and muse.

Still, speaking about “The King's Warden” surpassing 16 million moviegoers, he said, “It was almost as unexpected as AI making an appearance. It made me think, ‘So things like this can happen, too.’ It was a miracle. There wasn’t even that much demand at theaters, and I couldn’t believe it.”

As for how the show differs from a regular talk show, he said, “It’s different from a regular talk show. The role-play format centered on an audition brings something to it. There’s a sense of realism that comes from the director and actors of a film that drew 16 million moviegoers. There are moments that are hard to see on other talk shows.”

SBS’s “Master Jang Hang-jun” premieres at 9 p.m. on the 15th.

Reporter Jung Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.