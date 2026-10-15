‘Master Jang Hang-jun’ Jang Hang-jun: “I’m working on my next project, but don’t get your hopes up... Since when have you ever expected anything from me?”

Photo courtesy of SBS

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Jang Hang-jun spoke about his next project.

At a production presentation for SBS’s new variety show ‘Master Jang Hang-jun,’ held at the Shocking K-Pop Center in Mapo, Seoul, on the 15th, Jang Hang-jun said, “I’m working on my next project, but don’t get your hopes up,” adding, “Since when have you ever expected anything from me?”

‘Master Jang Hang-jun’ is a cinematic talk show built around the concept of Jang Hang-jun holding secret auditions to cast actors in a biographical film about himself. Jang meets the participants as the director, while Song Eun-i takes on the role of the production company’s head and Kim Poong serves as assistant director, joining him in the casting process.

In particular, Jang Hang-jun turns his changed status after drawing 16 million moviegoers with the film ‘The King’s Warden’ into a comedic hook for the variety show. Jang, who previously showed his approachable side with the nickname ‘Maltese without tear stains,’ presents himself as a ‘master’ on this program.

Given how active he has been on television recently, there is also growing curiosity about what he will do for his next project.

Jang Hang-jun joked, “I hope you won’t expect anything. Since when have you ever expected anything from me?”

He added, “Actually, I haven’t been on television that much. They rerun my shows far too often,” prompting laughter.

Jang Hang-jun, who said he is working on his next project, added, “I think I’ll sometimes do variety shows and work on other projects, too. Athletes have to keep at their sport until the end; they can’t be MVP every time.” SBS’s ‘Master Jang Hang-jun’ premieres at 9 p.m. on the 15th.

Reporter Jung Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.