'Master Jang Hang-jun' Song Eun-i: “Open the Door is still going through financial settlement... I’m jealous of The Man Who Lives with the King’s success”

Photo courtesy of SBS

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Song Eun-i opened up about her honest feelings regarding the success of The King's Warden.

At the press conference for SBS’s new variety show 'Master Jang Hang-jun,' held at the Shocking K-pop Center in Mapo, Seoul, on the 15th, Song Eun-i said, “The financial settlement for Open the Door, which I invested in, is still underway, but I’m jealous of The King's Warden’s success.”

'Master Jang Hang-jun' is a cinematic talk show in which Jang Hang-jun holds secret auditions to cast actors in his own autobiographical film. Jang meets with the participants as the director, while Song Eun-i serves as head of the production company and Kim Poong as assistant director, joining him in the casting process.

In particular, Jang Hang-jun uses his newfound stature after The King's Warden drew 16 million moviegoers as a source of comedy on the variety show. Once known for his approachable charm and the nickname “a Maltese with no tear stains,” Jang presents himself as a “master” on the program.

Song Eun-i is set to work with Jang Hang-jun again. Given that she produced and invested in director Jang’s Open the Door, there is also curiosity about what she thought as a producer while watching The King's Warden become a hit.

“We invested in and produced Open the Door together. Its financial settlement is still underway. It didn’t reach its break-even point. I’m jealous that The King's Warden did so well,” Song Eun-i said, adding, “It’s also true that I’m very happy for them. I feel there are two sides to human nature.”

SBS’s 'Master Jang Hang-jun' premieres at 9 p.m. on the 15th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.