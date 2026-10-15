'Master Jang Hang-jun' cast: “We hope Robert Downey Jr. will appear... As for Park Ji-hoon of 'The Man Who Lives with the King'...”

Photo courtesy of SBS

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] The cast of 'Master Jang Hang-jun' named the actors they would like to invite.

At a press conference for SBS’s new variety show 'Master Jang Hang-jun' held on the 15th at the Shocking K-Pop Center in Mapo, Seoul, the cast said, “We’d love Robert Downey Jr., Chun Woo-hee, Park Bo-gum and Lee Byung-hun to appear,” adding, “Park Ji-hoon is so incredibly busy.”

'Master Jang Hang-jun' is a cinematic talk show built around the premise of Jang Hang-jun holding secret auditions to cast actors in his autobiographical film. Jang meets the participants as the director, while Song Eun-i takes on the role of a production company representative and Kim Poong serves as assistant director, joining in the casting process.

In particular, Jang Hang-jun draws on his changed stature as a comedic hook for the variety show, after his film 'The King's Warden' drew 16 million moviegoers. Jang, who previously showed his approachable charm under the nickname “the Maltese with no tear stains,” now presents himself as a “master” on the program.

Song Eun-i, Jang Hang-jun’s longtime colleague, is also lending her support. She produced and invested in the actual film 'Open the Door,' directed by Jang. This time, in the role of a production company representative, she intervenes in Jang’s casting process and sometimes reins in his excesses.

Kim Poong joins the show as assistant director. A former film reporter, he has described Jang Hang-jun as his mentor and muse.

The program’s central feature is casting auditions held for stars. Actors Yoo Jae-myung and Lee Sun-bin will appear as guests in the premiere. Yoo makes the unexpected confession that he once dreamed of becoming a film director, while Lee opens up about running away from home in high school to pursue her debut.

The cast voiced interest in the actors they would like to invite. Kim Poong named “Robert Downey Jr.,” Jang Hang-jun named “Chun Woo-hee,” and Song Eun-i named “Park Bo-gum and Lee Byung-hun.”

There is also growing anticipation about an appearance by Park Ji-hoon, who worked alongside them in 'The King's Warden.'

Jang Hang-jun said, “He’s a world-renowned actor and singer. There isn’t really a suitable reason to invite him. Mr. Park Ji-hoon is so busy. It would be fine if he were just somewhat busy, but he’s extremely busy. He likes staying at home. It’s quite difficult to fit him into the schedule, more than you might think. It’ll probably be a little difficult this time.”

Even so, he added, “If I say that, Park Ji-hoon’s fans won’t get their hopes up, but please watch until the end.”

SBS’s 'Master Jang Hang-jun' premieres at 9 p.m. on the 15th.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.