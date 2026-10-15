Kim Young-kwang: “From villain to rom-com lead, my eyes turn into smiling eyes and my heart feels warm and fuzzy” (‘Charge Me Up’)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] Actor Kim Young-kwang, 39, said, “It’s been a long time since I did a rom-com. My heart feels all warm and fuzzy, and I smile with my eyes more now.”

Kim Young-kwang, who plays Baek Ho-rang, a third-generation chaebol with an artificial heart, in the Netflix series “Charge Me Up” (written by Song Yu-chae and directed by Park Soo-won), met with Sportschosun on the morning of the 15th in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, and talked about how he came to join the series.

Kim said, “Director Park Soo-won said, ‘We’re going to stick to clichés, no matter what.’ At first, I thought, ‘Isn’t this too cliché?’” He added, “Actually, before I got the script for ‘Charge Me Up,’ I had been playing villains continuously. When you keep playing villains, you start wanting to do something brighter, too. So I was happy to get the offer for ‘Charge Me Up.’ I wanted to bring back into myself the vitality I felt when I did rom-coms before.”

He continued, “Once I started doing rom-coms again, my eyes changed into smiling eyes. When you’re filming a villain role on set, you think about how to create more tension, so there aren’t many chances to laugh. Rom-coms are so bright in tone that filming is fun, and I felt my heart flutter as I recharged. I think doing romance has really made me brighter. Maybe you could say my heart feels warm? That kind of quality comes built in. My heart gets all warm and fuzzy. When I film genre dramas, I still feel distressed and scared as time goes by, but it wasn’t like that with rom-coms,” he added.

He continued with a laugh, “Aren’t most male leads in rom-coms third-generation chaebols? I don’t think you can avoid that. Even if I felt embarrassed or shy, when filming I focused on the character and got into the role of a third-generation chaebol. As soon as they called cut, I’d feel embarrassed all over again. My next project is also a rom-com, and since I might not get offered rom-coms as I get older, I’m working hard at it now.”

“Charge Me Up,” adapted as a series from Haebeon’s web novel of the same name, is a romantic comedy about a man whose artificial-heart battery has run out and a woman with electrical powers, with a zappy romance that uses recharging as a pretext. Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin star in the series, directed by Park Soo-won, who also directed “Work Later, Drink Now 2” and “Birthcare Center.” It was released on Netflix on the 9th.

Reporter Cho Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.