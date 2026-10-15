Kim Young-kwang: “At 190 cm and 72 kg, that’s the ideal rom-com physique by my standards” (‘Take Charge of My Heart’)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Kim Young-kwang, 39, said, “By my standards, a physique of 190 cm and 72 kg seems ideal for a rom-com lead.”

Kim Young-kwang shared behind-the-scenes stories about the Netflix series ‘Take Charge of My Heart’ (written by Song Yu-chae and directed by Park Soo-won) in an interview with Sportschosun on the morning of the 15th.

‘Take Charge of My Heart’ is a crackling, exhilarating romantic comedy about a man whose artificial-heart battery has run out and a woman with electrical powers, with recharging as its pretext. Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin star, and Kim plays Baek Ho-rang, a third-generation chaebol heir with an artificial heart.

Kim Young-kwang assessed his performance, saying, “I tried to do my best in this project. First, I wanted to properly portray the third-generation chaebol heir as I envisioned him. I think I also have strengths as a male lead in a rom-com. For starters, I’m tall and tend to smile a lot, so I personally think I’m a good fit for a rom-com lead. Above all, my threshold for laughter is extremely low. And even though I grumble, I tend to do everything I’m told. I think that’s a strength as a rom-com lead.”

He added, “I lost some weight midway through filming this project. Early in the shoot, I felt I couldn’t go on like that, so I dieted while filming. He’s a character with a polished, third-generation chaebol heir kind of feel. So I kept my hair in place so it wouldn’t get blown around even in the wind, and I also lost 3–4 kg. By my standards, around 190 cm and 72 kg seems like a good weight to have for a rom-com.”

‘Take Charge of My Heart,’ adapted into a series from a web novel of the same name by Haebeon, stars Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin. Park Soo-won, who directed ‘Work Later, Drink Now 2’ and ‘Birthcare Center,’ helmed the series. It was released on Netflix on the 9th.

Jo Ji-young, Reporter | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.