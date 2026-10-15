Kim Young-kwang: “Chae Soo-bin is so tiny and cute, but she’s a deep thinker when you get to know her” (‘Take Charge of My Heart’)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Kim Young-kwang, 39, said, “Chae Soo-bin is so tiny and cute, but it turns out she’s a deeply thoughtful person.”

At an interview for the Netflix series ‘Take Charge of My Heart’ on the morning of the 15th, Kim Young-kwang shared his thoughts on working with Chae Soo-bin, whom he met while playing Baek Ho-rang, a third-generation chaebol heir with an artificial heart. Chae plays Na Bo-bae, a drama writer with electrical powers. The series was written by Song Yu-chae and directed by Park Soo-won.

Kim Young-kwang said, “I worked with Chae Soo-bin for the first time, and she’s really good at responding to her scene partner. Even when I act shy or joke around, she responds well. She also handles the ad-libs that come up spontaneously on set really well. First of all, she’s so cute. I think that cuteness comes across naturally on screen, too. Isn’t her very presence cute? She always seemed so adorable lying around all slumped over on set. Her hairstyle suited her so well this time, too. I think that’s one of Chae Soo-bin’s great strengths. It makes the electrical powers in this series feel believable, too. I’d always thought of Chae Soo-bin as childlike, cute, and small. What I came to realize about her while filming the drama was that she’s a deep thinker. She’s an actor who really wants to make her performances feel realistic, and she’s very ambitious about acting. I often thought that she had much more depth on the inside than her outward appearance suggested.”

Kim Young-kwang, who said he filmed more scenes involving physical intimacy than in any other project in his filmography, said, “I had to work with director Park Soo-won to figure out how far we should go in portraying those scenes. The key point of ‘Take Charge of My Heart’ is that the two gradually grow closer, right? We thought a lot about those stages, and I tried to portray those moments well when, after they fall in love, they keep getting closer even though they no longer need to recharge.”

‘Take Charge of My Heart,’ adapted as a series from Haebeon’s web novel of the same name, is a jolt-filled romantic comedy that uses recharging as a pretext. It follows a man whose artificial-heart battery has run down and a woman with electrical powers. The series stars Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin and is directed by Park Soo-won, whose credits include ‘Work Later, Drink Now 2’ and ‘Birthcare Center.’ It was released on Netflix on the 9th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.