“I thought it was a huge mockery...” ‘Master Jang Hang-jun’ follows The King’s Warden’s 16-million-viewer success with a variety show? (Full story)

Kim Poong, Jang Hang-jun and Song Eun-yi (from left). Photo courtesy of SBS

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Jang Hang-jun, the “hit-making director” whose film drew 16 million moviegoers, is now meeting viewers through a variety show bearing his own name.

A press event for SBS’s new variety show ‘Master Jang Hang-jun’ was held on the 15th at the ShowKing K-POP Center in Mapo-gu, Seoul. Jang Hang-jun, Song Eun-yi, Kim Poong and producer Lee Dong-won attended and talked about the program.

‘Master Jang Hang-jun’ is a cinematic talk show built around Jang Hang-jun holding secret auditions to cast actors in a self-biographical film. Jang meets the participants as a director, while Song Eun-yi takes on the role of a production company head and Kim Poong that of an assistant director, joining him in the casting process.

Producer Lee Dong-won explained the background to the program’s conception: “Everyone wants to hear Director Jang Hang-jun’s stories, and finds them entertaining, right? I met with my senior colleague Song Eun-yi and told her about it. I wondered what it would be like for the director to meet and talk with actors as a director. He said the first principle of directing a film was casting, so I thought, why not have Song Eun-yi and Director Jang Hang-jun make a film together?”

On how the show differs from existing talk shows, he added: “Director Jang Hang-jun meets actors as a director, and Song Eun-yi, who has real experience producing and investing in films, joins him along with writer Kim Poong. I think the genuine aura the three of them bring will set the show apart.”

Jang Hang-jun. Photo courtesy of SBS

Asked how he felt about appearing on a variety show bearing his name, Jang Hang-jun said: “I don’t particularly feel a sense of responsibility. I just think, ‘Well, it’ll work out somehow.’ The production team is very creative, and they went to good universities, so I figured they’d manage somehow. I didn’t feel much pressure; actually, having no pressure made it easier to enjoy doing the show.”

He added, drawing laughter: “I don’t really think of it as my own work. I didn’t direct it, so it’s producer Lee Dong-won’s work.”

In particular, the show uses Jang Hang-jun’s changed stature after The King’s Warden drew 16 million moviegoers as a source of comedy. Jang, who used to show his approachable side with the nickname “a Maltese with no tear stains,” now presents himself as a “master” on the program.

On the program’s title, Kim Poong said: “I wondered if they were making fun of someone. I thought, ‘This is a huge mockery.’ I assumed the title would change someday and that it was just a working title. I never thought it would become the actual title.”

Song Eun-yi explained: “I think it has two meanings. The public might see it as him having really become a master, but from our perspective, it has a ‘Well, Jang Hang-jun?’ kind of feel. I think it has that sort of double meaning.”

Jang Hang-jun also joked: “I laughed when I first heard it. It felt like they were teasing me too much, so I suggested ‘Geo—Jang Hang-jun,’ but the producer and writers don’t really listen to me. Maybe because the producer went to a prestigious university, they’re very dogmatic. I didn’t think they’d listen to me, so I just kept quiet.”

He added: “There’s no talk show that’s completely different. In the end, it is a variety show.”

Song Eun-yi. Photo courtesy of SBS

Asked why she had teamed up with Jang Hang-jun again, Song Eun-yi said: “Because it draws on Jang Hang-jun’s autobiographical stories, we see the highs and lows of his life. Before the director was loved the way he is now, there was a talk show called ‘Cine Mountain.’ Back then and now, he’s always slandering others, tearing them down and making things up. That same world carries over, so we’re having fun working on it.”

After serving as the head of an actual production company, she has taken on the same role in ‘Master Jang Hang-jun.’ Song Eun-yi explained her part: “I’m the head of a production company, but I’m also a variety-show entertainer. I’d like to be called a comedian. Here, I’m an entertainer playing a producer. I’m approaching ‘Master Jang Hang-jun’ from a position closer to that of an entertainer.”

Having invested in Jang Hang-jun’s previous work, Song Eun-yi had particularly mixed feelings about the success of The King’s Warden.

Song Eun-yi candidly admitted: “We invested in and produced Open the Door together. We’re still working through the accounts. It didn’t reach the break-even point. I’m jealous that The King’s Warden is doing so well.” She added, “But I’m genuinely very happy for him, too. I think people have two sides to them.”

Kim Poong. Photo courtesy of SBS

Kim Poong was also surprised by the success of The King’s Warden. “It was almost as unexpected as an AI making an appearance. It made me think, ‘So this kind of thing can happen.’ It was a miracle. There wasn’t even that much demand for theaters, and it was hard to believe,” he said.

On what sets the program apart, he said: “It’s different from an ordinary talk show. The audition role-play format brings something of its own. There’s a realness that comes from the interactions between the director behind a 16-million-viewer hit and the actors. There are moments that are hard to find on other talk shows.”

Kim Poong, Jang Hang-jun, Song Eun-yi and producer Lee Dong-won. Photo courtesy of SBS

The heart of the program is casting auditions with stars. Actors Yoo Jae-myung and Lee Sun-bin will be guests on the premiere. Yoo makes the unexpected confession that he once dreamed of becoming a film director, while Lee opens up about running away from home as a high school student so she could make her debut.

Producer Lee explained how they chose the guests: “We thought about who would make for an enjoyable conversation. We wanted to invite people who had never worked with Director Jang Hang-jun but could have a warm conversation with him, and people who made us imagine a fresh dynamic.”

Song Eun-yi expressed confidence, saying: “The actors do a lot of things that make you think, ‘They’ll even do that?’ I think that will be a new way ‘Master Jang Hang-jun’ sets itself apart.”

In particular, the actors perform scripts based on Jang Hang-jun’s autobiographical stories in every episode, and the scenes are produced as AI videos and released.

Song Eun-yi explained: “The videos in every episode are made using AI.” Kim Poong said: “We do actual script readings, and the scripts are so embarrassing they make me feel sorry for the actors. Even so, the actors really get immersed in them.”

Jang Hang-jun will also present ‘The Man Who Lives with the Queen,’ a self-biographical film within the program. Based on the period when he used his wife, writer Kim Eun-hee’s card, the film sees him hand a script to Yoo Jae-myung and begin casting from the very first episode.

Asked what story he would want to tell if he made a real autobiographical film, Jang Hang-jun said: “I think the story from when I got married until I made my debut could be interesting. If Koo Kyo-hwan played me, I think he could show both my upbeat side and my moments of frustration.” But he added: “Honestly, I don’t want to make a film about my own story.”

Kim Poong, Jang Hang-jun and Song Eun-yi (from left). Photo courtesy of SBS

The cast also shared which actors they would like to invite. Kim Poong picked Robert Downey Jr., Jang Hang-jun chose Chun Woo-hee, and Song Eun-yi named Park Bo-gum and Lee Byung-hun. Meanwhile, there was also interest in whether Park Ji-hoon, who appeared alongside Jang in The King’s Warden, would be on the show.

Jang Hang-jun said: “He’s a world-renowned actor and singer. We don’t really have a good reason to ask him to come. Park Ji-hoon is so busy. He should be just busy enough, but he’s too busy. Park Ji-hoon likes staying at home. It’s quite hard to find a slot in his schedule, more than you might think. It’ll probably be a little difficult this time.”

Still, he added with a hint: “If I say that, Park Ji-hoon’s fans won’t get their hopes up, but please watch until the end anyway.”

Following the success of The King’s Warden, attention is also turning to Jang Hang-jun’s next project. He said: “I’ve started preparing for my next project. I’d like to shoot it in the second half of next year, but I can’t say for sure.”

He continued: “I hope you won’t have expectations. Since when have you ever expected anything from me?” He added: “I’ll probably do variety shows now and then, and work on other projects too. Athletes have to keep playing until the end, but they can’t win MVP every time.”

They also discussed their ratings goals. Producer Lee set a first-place finish in its time slot as the target, while Song Eun-yi mentioned a target rating of 3%.

Kim Poong responded with a pledge: “I’d like us to casually take first place in our time slot. How about around 3.5%? If we hit the target, I’ll make Director Jang Hang-jun take off his shirt and stand in the middle of Gwanghwamun.”

Jang Hang-jun shot back, drawing laughter: “Then I’ll make Kim Poong take off his pants.”

Still, he added: “How can everything go well? You can hope for things, of course, but ratings are important; more than that, I hope people enjoy watching. It would be enough if viewers felt they’d spent an enjoyable hour watching our program.”

Song Eun-yi added: “I hope it becomes a program people remember as one that may not have been informative, but had them laughing their heads off.”

SBS’s ‘Master Jang Hang-jun’ premieres at 9 p.m. on the 15th.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.