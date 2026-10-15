Chae Soo-bin: “Rom-com ace? I sometimes worry about being typecast” (“Charge Me Up”)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Chae Soo-bin, 32, said, “I sometimes worried that I’d get stuck with a rom-com image.”

Chae Soo-bin, who plays Na Bo-bae, a drama writer with electrical powers, in the Netflix series “Charge Me Up” (written by Song Yu-chae and directed by Park Su-won), met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 15th and explained how she came to join the series.

Asked about the response to “Charge Me Up” since its release, Chae Soo-bin shared her thoughts: “I haven’t really felt the response firsthand yet, but friends and family around me have told me they enjoyed it. My friends are very clear about what they like and dislike, and if they don’t enjoy the first or second episode, they stop watching. So I was happy when they said they really enjoyed ‘Charge Me Up.’ I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t hoped it would do well. Success isn’t everything, but I hoped lots of people would enjoy it and find it healing. I’m glad it seems to have resonated with them.”

She admitted, “Honestly, I had a lot of reservations when I was first offered the role. I was concerned about the genre, and I was at a crossroads, wondering what if I ended up being pigeonholed in rom-coms. So when I first went to meet the writer and director, I intended to politely turn it down. But then I heard them say, ‘This rom-com is predictable and familiar, but we’ll make it really delicious,’ and I felt I could trust them, so I decided to take it on.”

Chae Soo-bin, who said that being a rom-com ace had brought its own challenges, expressed her satisfaction: “Being an actor seems to be a profession that comes with a lot of worries. I’ve done a lot of romantic projects, and although I’d think I could do well because the characters were bright and spirited, I’d also worry, ‘What if this ends up defining my image?’ But with ‘Charge Me Up,’ once I’d decided to do it, I felt I’d made the right choice. Bo-bae is such an open character that I feel like I got to try everything I could. I personally enjoyed working through all kinds of things in the script, finding what worked and having opportunities to take on challenges.”

She added, “I was talking with Kim Young-kwang while we were doing variety-show promotions, and he said, ‘Rather than getting too caught up in those thoughts, it’s also good to keep building on what you’re good at, step by step.’ Hearing that made me wonder if I’d been too caught up in my own fixation. I think it’d be good to work hard at what I can do well while also looking for new things.”

Adapted from Haebeon’s web novel of the same name, “Charge Me Up” is an electrifying romantic comedy about a man whose artificial-heart battery has run out and a woman with electrical powers, with their romance framed as a recharge. Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin star, and Park Su-won, director of “Work Later, Drink Now 2” and “Birthcare Center,” helmed the series. It was released on Netflix on the 9th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.