Chae Soo-bin: “Reuniting with the ‘Love in the Moonlight’ team led by Park Bo-gum after 10 years; glad we all made it through without getting into trouble” (‘Take Charge of My Heart’)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] Actor Chae Soo-bin, 32, said, “I’m glad the Love in the Moonlight team could meet again after 10 years, having grown up without getting into trouble.”

In an interview with Sportschosun on the afternoon of the 15th, Chae Soo-bin shared behind-the-scenes stories about the Netflix series Take Charge of My Heart, written by Song Yu-chae and directed by Park Su-won.

Take Charge of My Heart is a tingling, electrifying romantic comedy that uses recharging as its pretext, about a man whose artificial heart battery has run out and a woman with the ability to control electricity. Chae Soo-bin plays Na Bo-bae, a drama writer with electric powers.

Chae Soo-bin shared her special thoughts on KBS2’s drama Love in the Moonlight, whose cast recently reunited on a variety show to mark the 10th anniversary of its airing. She said, “Usually, after you finish a project, even if you were close to your colleagues, a lot of time passes and you don’t get to see them often, right? But with the Love in the Moonlight team, it was possible because Park Bo-gum, the team’s big brother, took such good care of everyone. It’s been 10 years, and if we had only come together for the show, it might not have worked out. We’ve kept meeting regularly all this time, and as we grew, we also spent time sharing our concerns with each other. I think that’s what made it possible for us to reunite on a variety show. Above all, when we got together this time, we even said, ‘It’s a relief that we’ve all grown up well and stayed out of trouble for 10 years.’ While filming, I thought, ‘It’s already been 10 years,’ and as we put on the clothes we wore back then, we said things like, ‘Let’s meet again for our 20th anniversary,’ ‘How old will we be when we meet then?’ and ‘Won’t we all be meeting in hiking clothes by then?’”

Looking back on the past 10 years herself, Chae Soo-bin reflected, “I wonder if I’ve become too worried about things these days, unlike in the past. I used to think I just had to work hard in my role and make sure I didn’t hurt the project. Now I worry a lot about how the project should reach viewers and how I should express things so they’ll be convincing. I need to focus on the character’s emotions, as I did with my original mindset, but that isn’t always easy. On the other hand, I also think that I must clearly be growing as I gain experience.”

Take Charge of My Heart, adapted as a series from the web novel of the same name by writer Haebeon, stars Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin and is directed by Park Su-won, who directed Work Later, Drink Now 2 and Birthcare Center. It was released on Netflix on the 9th.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.