Chae Soo-bin: “Kim Young-kwang, a Grouchy Smurf, is the most genuine person I know” (“Take Charge of My Heart”)

Photo: Netflix

Actress Chae Soo-bin, 32, said, “Kim Young-kwang, a Grouchy Smurf, is actually a cute and warm person.”

In an interview on the afternoon of the 15th, Chae Soo-bin shared her thoughts on working with Kim Young-kwang, who plays Baek Ho-rang, a third-generation chaebol heir with an artificial heart. She met him while playing Na Bo-bae, a drama writer with electrical powers, in the Netflix series “Take Charge of My Heart,” written by Song Yu-chae and directed by Park Soo-won.

Chae Soo-bin said, “Young-kwang had mostly been doing genre dramas, so he seemed to find romantic comedies difficult. The director and crew applauded and cheered him on, saying he was doing well, and that was fun to watch too. Young-kwang used to be a model, so he’s really tall. Even though I’m not short myself, I looked petite and cute next to him. They call it ‘size chemistry,’ don’t they? That kind of chemistry made us look cute together. Once I got to know Kim Young-kwang, I realized how funny he is. I think our chemistry is 100 out of 10. We looked good together, and I think it was even better that we met as Ho-rang and Bo-bae.”

She laughed and said, “Young-kwang is a bit like a Grouchy Smurf. One thing people meeting him for the first time might misunderstand is that he has absolutely no pretense. He’s the most genuine person I’ve ever met. When he works on a project, he thinks and worries a lot, and above all, he takes very good care of people. Of course, while preparing for this project, Young-kwang needed time to get used to the kind of dialogue you find in web novels. He’d grumble, ‘Who says things like this?’ so I thought he wouldn’t do it, but when he was asked to, he did it better than anyone. In a word, he’s the quintessential tsundere.”

She went on, “Honestly, I found him a little difficult to approach at first. He’s not the type to warmly approach people he’s just met, so I found that challenging. But once we got close, I saw that he looked after not only me but also the other cast members, and that he really likes his older male friends. He’d have meals with them and even treat them to drinks—he really takes good care of people. Once I realized what a warm person he is, I liked him so much. As you can see in the show, there are quite a few scenes where this huge guy acts adorable, and he’s like that in real life too. He’s cute and warm.”

“Take Charge of My Heart,” a series adaptation of Haebeon’s web novel of the same name, is a tingling, thrilling romantic comedy masquerading as a recharge story about a man whose artificial-heart battery has run out and a woman with electrical powers. Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin star, and Park Soo-won, who directed “Work Later, Drink Now 2” and “Birthcare Center,” helmed the series. It was released on Netflix on the 9th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.