“I worried I’d be pigeonholed as a ‘rom-com queen’”... Chae Soo-bin’s affection for Take Charge of My Heart and Love in the Moonlight (Full Story)

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] Actress Chae Soo-bin (32), the very embodiment of loveliness, is back with an even more endearing charm.

Chae Soo-bin, who plays Na Bo-bae, a drama writer with electrical powers, in the Netflix series Take Charge of My Heart (written by Song Yu-chae and directed by Park Soo-won), met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 15th and shared her thoughts on reaching viewers around the world through the series.

Take Charge of My Heart is a romantic comedy about a man whose artificial-heart battery has run out and a woman with electrical powers, with a thrilling, tingling “recharge” at its center. Adapted from Haebeon’s web novel of the same name, the series combines the familiar trope of a contract romance with a third-generation chaebol heir with fresh fantasy elements—a woman with electrical powers and an artificial-heart battery that needs recharging. Aiming to reach viewers around the world with its imaginative take on the K-rom-com, the series ranked No. 3 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English Shows just three days after its release on the 9th, drawing a strong response.

In particular, Chae Soo-bin catches the eye with a standout performance as the heroine in Take Charge of My Heart, transforming into a lovable rom-com queen. Her character has a heartrending backstory: because she gets an electric shock when she touches other people, she couldn’t even dream of dating. With her signature bright, lovable charm, Chae Soo-bin brings to life an eccentric yet captivating “character of a lifetime.”

Photo: Netflix

Asked about the response since Take Charge of My Heart was released, Chae Soo-bin said, “I haven’t quite felt it firsthand yet, but friends and family around me have told me they enjoyed watching it. My friends are pretty discerning—if they don’t like the first or second episode, they stop watching. So I was happy when they said they really enjoyed Take Charge of My Heart. I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t hoped it would do well. Success isn’t everything, but I hoped a lot of people would enjoy it and find it healing. I’m glad that seems to have come through.”

She admitted, “To be honest, I had a lot of reservations when I was first offered the role. There were concerns about the genre, and I was at a crossroads, wondering, ‘What if I get typecast in rom-coms?’ So I was even more hesitant when this project was offered. When I first went to meet the writer and director, I intended to politely turn it down. But then they said, ‘This rom-com may be predictable and familiar, but we’ll make it really delicious.’ After hearing that, I felt I could trust them, so I decided to do it.”

Chae Soo-bin, who said that being a rom-com pro came with its own private struggles, said, “Being an actor seems like a job that comes with a lot of worries. I’ve done many romance projects, and although I thought I could do well because the characters were bright and spirited, I also worried, ‘What if this makes people see me in a fixed way?’ But with Take Charge of My Heart, once I’d decided to do it, I felt I’d made the right choice. Bo-bae is such an open character that I think I tried everything I could. It was personally enjoyable to explore different things in the script, find what worked, and take on challenges.” She added, “I was talking with Kim Young-kwang while we were promoting the show on a variety program, and he said, ‘Don’t get too caught up in those thoughts. It’s good to keep building on what you do well, step by step.’ Hearing that made me wonder if I’d been too fixated on it. I think it’d be good to work hard at what I do well while also looking for new things.”

Photo: Netflix

She also expressed satisfaction with her great chemistry with Kim Young-kwang. Chae Soo-bin said, “Young-kwang had only been doing genre dramas before this, so he found rom-coms difficult. The director and crew would applaud and encourage him, saying he was doing well, and I found that funny too. Young-kwang used to be a model, so he’s really tall. I’m not short either, but next to him I looked petite and cute. You know how people talk about ‘size chemistry’? We had that kind of chemistry, which made us look cute.” She added confidently, “Once I got to know Kim Young-kwang, I realized he was hilarious. I’d give our chemistry 100 out of 10. We looked great together, and I think it was even better that we met through the characters Ho-rang and Bo-bae.”

She said with a laugh, “Young-kwang is kind of like Grumpy Smurf. People meeting him for the first time might misunderstand him, but he has absolutely no affectation. He’s the least fake person I’ve ever met. He thinks and worries a lot when he’s working on a project, and above all, he takes really good care of people. Of course, when he was preparing for this project, he needed some time to get used to the distinctive dialogue in web novels. He’d grumble, ‘Who says things like this?’ so I thought he wouldn’t do it, but when asked, he did it better than anyone. In a word, he’s the very definition of a tsundere.”

She went on, “Honestly, I found it a little difficult at first. He’s not the type to be warm and friendly with people he’s just met, so I found it hard. But once we got close, I saw how much he looks after not just me but his colleagues too, and how much he loves the older guys. He’d have meals with them, buy them drinks, and take such good care of people. Once I realized what a warm person he was, I really liked him. You can see it in the show, too—although he’s a huge guy, he has quite a few endearing moments, and he’s like that in real life as well. He’s cute and warm.”

She also shared her special feelings about the cast of the KBS2 drama Love in the Moonlight, who recently reunited on a variety program to mark the show’s 10th anniversary. Chae Soo-bin said, “Usually, after a project ends, you may be close to your colleagues, but as time passes, you don’t get to see them often, right? But with the Love in the Moonlight cast, I think it was possible because Park Bo-gum takes such good care of the team. It’s been 10 years, and if we’d only gotten together for the show, it might not have happened. We’ve kept meeting regularly over the years, growing together and making time to share our worries, so I think that’s what made it possible for us to reunite on a variety program. More than anything, when we got together this time, we said, ‘It’s a relief that we’ve all grown up well and stayed out of trouble for 10 years, and can meet again.’ While filming, I thought, ‘Has it really been 10 years already?’ We wore the clothes we’d worn back then and said things like, ‘Let’s meet again for the 20th anniversary,’ ‘How old will we be when we meet then?’ and ‘Won’t we all be meeting in hiking clothes by then?’”

Looking back on the past 10 years, Chae Soo-bin reflected, “Unlike before, I sometimes wonder if I’ve started worrying too much these days. In the past, I only thought that I should work hard in my role and not let it hurt the project. Now I worry a lot about how the project should reach viewers and how I should express things so they’ll find them convincing. I need to focus on the character’s emotions as I did when I was just starting out, but that isn’t always easy. On the other hand, I suppose it’s clear that I’ve grown as I’ve gained experience.”

Photo: Netflix

Take Charge of My Heart stars Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin and is directed by Park Soo-won, who also directed Work Later, Drink Now 2 and Birthcare Center. It was released on Netflix on the 9th.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.