‘Lee Boo-jin’s Cooking Mentor’ Shim Young-soon, Given 3 Months to Live After Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis: “I Was Grateful,” She Said—Then, After Recovery, “I Really Didn’t Want to Die”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jung] Cooking researcher Shim Young-soon, 86, opened up about the time she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and given three months to live. Though she had thought she should be grateful as she faced death, she miraculously regained her health and spoke of how her feelings had changed, saying, “I really didn’t want to die.”

At the end of the episode of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block broadcast on the 14th, a preview video was released announcing Shim Young-soon’s appearance.

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk introduced Shim Young-soon’s impressive career, including personally teaching cooking to Hyundai Group Chair Hyun Jung-eun and Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin. Recalling that time, Shim candidly said, “I’d come to such an impressive house, so I looked around and rummaged through things.” She went on, “But all the sofas were torn up, and I found myself wondering why you’d make money just to live like that,” drawing laughs with her forthright remarks.

But the mood changed when Shim Young-soon’s story of battling illness came up. When Yoo Jae-suk mentioned that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer during a health checkup in the past, Shim gave an unexpected answer.

She calmly opened up about how she had tried to accept death at the time, saying, “I thought I should be grateful. I had a cancer that would kill me so quickly.”

Shim Young-soon was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and given just three months to live. When it was unclear whether she would survive, the person who refused to give up on her was her second daughter. Recalling her daughter’s devotion to saving her, Shim said, “My second daughter was trying so hard to save me.”

Shim had previously said that while she was ill, she received care from her daughter and also followed a dietary regimen, overcoming the cancer and being declared fully recovered about a year later.

An unexpected change of heart came over Shim Young-soon after she returned from the brink of death. Though she had initially said she was grateful for the fact that she might die, she confessed, “I really didn’t want to die.” Unlike in the past, when she had tried to accept death calmly, after she was given another chance to live, her attachment to life grew even stronger.

Shim Young-soon has spent many years sharing the flavors of Korean cuisine in South Korea. With a career as a cooking instructor to chaebol families and her distinctive, forthright remarks, she is also a familiar figure to the public. Her revelations about the life-and-death crisis hidden behind her celebrated culinary career and the daughter who stood by her moved viewers.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.