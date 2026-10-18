Kim Ji-won’s ‘Doctor X’ hits it big, smashing through the roof with a record 20.8% rating

A production press conference for the Friday-Saturday drama ‘Doctor X: The Age of the White Mafia’ was held at SBS Hall in Mok-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 7th. Actor Kim Ji-won poses for photos. Reporter Jung

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Kim Ji-won gave viewers at home goosebumps with an ending in which she discovered Jang Seung-jo’s chilling true colors.

In episode 4 of SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama ‘Doctor X: The Age of the White Mafia,’ which aired on the 17th and was written by Pyun Sung-geun and directed by Lee Jung-rim, Gye Su-jeong (Kim Ji-won) is wary of Na Dae-il (Jang Seung-jo), a newly arrived surgeon at Guseo University Hospital who shows a persistent interest in her. The episode showed her exposing the ugly truth hidden behind Na Dae-il’s flawless exterior, taking viewers’ immersion to a peak.

Jang Hee-sook (Lee Jung-eun) was displeased by the arrival of Na Dae-il, the new surgery professor who had pushed Gye Su-jeong out of surgery and into the emergency room. Na Dae-il won people over with his gentle, kind image, but from their first meeting, Jang Hee-sook showed her disapproval, saying, “Where did you dig up this guy with such dirty hands?”

Na Dae-il, meanwhile, showed an unusual interest in Gye Su-jeong. Even when she suddenly barged into the operating room where he was performing surgery, he welcomed her with a peculiar smile, stirring up a commotion around the hospital. Na also learned from intern Park Tae-gyeong (Kim Woo-seok) that Gye liked snacks and tried to get closer to her, but she remained cold toward him despite the tempting snacks. Unlike the staffing-agency crew, who interpreted the relationship between Gye Su-jeong and Na Dae-il as romantic interest, Jang Hee-sook warned, “That guy’s hands are fishy.” Na’s admiration as he watched footage of Gye’s surgery only added to the mystery of what he was really thinking.

Meanwhile, Gye Su-jeong gradually adjusted to life at Guseo University Hospital and continued to make bold moves. Though she had been driven out of the Department of Surgery and into the emergency room, her hands were faster than anyone else’s, and she quickly earned the title of “a powerful ally.” She also overturned the predictions of those who had confidently declared that her surgery would fail, delivering a satisfying, cathartic payoff.

Tension mounted between Gye Su-jeong and Na Dae-il over surgery for patient Kwon Chung-hyeon (Oh Jeong-taek), who had cholecystitis. Kwon insisted that Na, who had saved his life during his military service, perform the operation. But the earliest available date was a week away, and Gye predicted that Kwon would not be able to hold out until then. What’s more, after spotting a suspicious mark on Kwon’s liver in his abdominal CT scan, Gye argued that they should perform open surgery to examine the area. Na, however, insisted on laparoscopic surgery, saying the mark was merely an adhesion from a previous operation. Referring to footage of Gye’s surgery, he also provoked her with the enigmatic remark, “You looked just like a god—or a monster. They say you only look straight ahead and keep going. I wonder what’s in front of you that makes you do that,” setting off a strange war of nerves between them.

Just as Gye Su-jeong had predicted, the situation changed dramatically when Kwon Chung-hyeon suddenly collapsed three days before his scheduled surgery. All the other doctors had been called away to another emergency operation following a traffic accident, and attending physician Na Dae-il was away at a meal with members of Mokryeonhoe. Gye performed Kwon’s surgery in their absence. When Na belatedly heard that she had operated, he rushed back to the hospital, his face drained of color, but it was already too late. In Kwon’s liver, which Na had operated on in the past, Gye found the initials “D.N.,” apparently engraved by someone, and was overcome with shock and anger. Great interest is now focused on what Gye will do after exposing the ugly truth about Na Dae-il, which had long remained hidden.

Meanwhile, the introduction raised viewers’ curiosity by revealing part of Gye Su-jeong and Jang Hee-sook’s past. When Gye was doing medical volunteer work in a conflict zone, a young boy lost his life. Images showed Gye weeping over the boy’s body in front of a building engulfed in flames, while Jang and a young child watched her sorrowfully, hinting that the three shared a painful past. The episode also showed Gye stopping Jang, who was about to order alcohol, saying, “No. We can’t live like that again.” This further heightened curiosity about what the two had been through.

‘Doctor X’ recorded a peak rating of 20.8% in its broadcast that day, setting another all-time high for the series. It has set a new personal record with every episode. Episode 4 posted a peak rating of 20.8%, with 18.5% nationwide and 18.4% in the Seoul metropolitan area, demonstrating explosive strength and coming within a hair’s breadth of the elusive 20% mark. It ranked overwhelmingly No. 1 across all programs in the same time slot, Saturday miniseries and weekly miniseries. ‘Doctor X’ has continued to break its own records not only in nationwide ratings but also among viewers aged 20–49 with each episode. That day, it also recorded a peak 20–49 rating of 6.56% and an average of 5.9%, taking an overwhelming No. 1 spot among all programs aired on Saturday.

‘Doctor X’ is continuing its unstoppable “Doctor X syndrome,” sweeping the No. 1 spot in both nationwide and 20–49 ratings with every episode.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.