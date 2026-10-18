'100 Days of Lies': Kim You-jung awakens and becomes a spy inside the Government-General — “I like you. I have ever since we first met”

A press conference for tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama ‘100 Days of Lies’ was held at Yongsan CGV in Seoul on the afternoon of the 29th. Kim You-jung poses. Photo by Jung Jae-geun, /2026.9.29/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Newly awakened, Kim You-jung has embarked on a new life as a spy.

In episode 3 of tvN’s special 20th-anniversary weekend drama ‘100 Days of Lies’ (written by Ryu Bo-ri, directed by Yoo In-sik and Kim Yoon-jin), which aired on the 17th, Lee Ga-gyeong (Kim You-jung) became a spy after striking a deal with Yu So-ran (Kim Hyun-joo) and infiltrated the Government-General of Korea undercover as interpreter trainee Geum Seo-hee. There, Lee Ga-gyeong was reunited with Sato Hideo/Kim Tae-woong (Park Jin-young), now a senior interpreter, and created a subtle tension by making a false confession in response to his suspicions.

Just as Lee Ga-gyeong and Sato Hideo happened to cross paths at the ‘original’ Jongno pawnshop, the mood shifted when police officers pursuing Gukgukdan, which had attempted to assassinate Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu), burst in. Fortunately, Sato Hideo said that he was the son of the Director-General of Political Affairs and that Lee Ga-gyeong was with him, allowing them both to evade the police search. But while Sato Hideo was away identifying a suspect at the police’s request, Lee Ga-gyeong changed clothes with a guest and fled. It seemed that their connection had come to an end.

After the attempt to assassinate Sato Shinichi failed, things were looking grim for Gukgukdan. Sato Shinichi ordered a crackdown on the group, the Government-General issued a wanted notice for Han Cheol-ryong (Kim In-kwon), and Suzuki (Kim Do-hyun), an interpreter at the Government-General who had been working as Gukgukdan’s spy, was shot, leaving them without an informant. Yu So-ran therefore proposed sending a new spy to fill the interpreter trainee position at the Government-General. She had thought of Lee Ga-gyeong, who had quick wits, was skilled at lying, and spoke English. Most of the Gukgukdan members, including Yu Philip (Lee Moo-saeng), were skeptical, but Yu So-ran was confident she could bring Lee Ga-gyeong on board by offering her a chance to go to America.

Yu So-ran and the members devised a scheme to deceive Lee Ga-gyeong. When she learned, just as the chance to go to America was within reach, that she had become a puppet in their scheme, frustration and a sense of emptiness washed over her. Just then, Yu So-ran promised to send Lee Ga-gyeong to America and asked her to become a Gukgukdan spy and infiltrate the Government-General. But even with a trip to America on offer, it was not easy to risk her life for an independence movement and espionage work she had never imagined. Still, Yu So-ran had been right when she said hatred was as powerful as love. In the end, Lee Ga-gyeong decided to accept the proposal to escape her own harsh and desperate reality.

Yu Philip secured an interpreter trainee position at the Government-General by lying to Sato Shinichi and claiming he was having an affair with Lee Ga-gyeong. Sato Hideo, who had heard their conversation firsthand, was not pleased to see Lee Ga-gyeong show up. Making an effort to hide his true feelings, he exchanged polite greetings with her, then chided her for her brazen attitude: “Ms. Geum Seo-hee, have you ever told the truth instead of lying?” He added that their fourth meeting, after Gyeongseong Station, Huiwon and the ‘original’ Jongno pawnshop, could hardly be a coincidence. Then he said, “If you tell me something true—not a lie—even just once, I’ll accept you as my colleague.” Without the slightest hesitation, Lee Ga-gyeong made a sudden confession: “I like you. I have ever since we first met.” Of course, that was a lie, too.

Lee Ga-gyeong’s first assignment as a spy was to obtain Sato Shinichi’s schedule. After Sato Hideo left work, Lee Ga-gyeong found out the Director-General of Political Affairs’ schedule and passed it on to Gukgukdan. But her relief at having completed her first mission safely was short-lived; an unexpected crisis soon arose. As Lee Ga-gyeong walked through a dark, deserted back alley, someone pointed a gun at her. Then, accompanied by a mysterious voice saying, “You’re a spy, aren’t you? Geum Seo-hee—or should I say, Lee Ga-gyeong?”, a sack was suddenly pulled over her head, heightening the tension.

Episode 3 of ‘100 Days of Lies,’ which aired that day, recorded average and peak ratings of 7.5% and 9.2%, respectively, among households in the Seoul metropolitan area, and 7.0% and 8.9% nationwide. It ranked No. 1 in its time slot, including among cable and general programming channels. (Based on Nielsen Korea paid-platform data)

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.