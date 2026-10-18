'100 Days of Lies' Star Jin Seon-kyu Shifts Between Kindness and Cruelty—the Villainy Is on Another Level

A press conference for tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies' was held on the afternoon of the 29th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Jin Seon-kyu poses for a photo. Photo by reporter Jeong Jae-geun, / September 29, 2026.

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] Actor Jin Seon-kyu, whose portrayal shifts between kindness and cruelty, has set a new standard for top-tier villains.

In episode 3 of tvN’s 20th-anniversary special project '100 Days of Lies,' Jin Seon-kyu plays Sato Shinichi, vice governor-general of the Government-General of Korea, portraying the dangerous side of a man who stokes others’ desires to elicit their loyalty and offers kindness when it suits him. From a single remark that moves Fukuda (Kim Jung-hee) to the hand he extends first to Ga-gyeong (Kim Yoo-jung), the character’s contrasting attitudes heighten the tension.

Sato’s power was most clearly on display during a drinking session with Fukuda. As he poured the drinks himself and asked about the years gone by, Sato asked Fukuda, who was proud of having risen to the post of police bureau chief, “Is police bureau chief the end of your ‘20 years over Joseon’?” The conversation, which had been exchanging pleasantries, changed with that one remark. Realizing it hinted at a higher position, Fukuda set down his glass, knelt on the floor, and pledged his loyalty.

Sato immediately demanded a price for that loyalty. “Prove your loyalty by wiping out the Gugukdan.” After stoking Fukuda’s ambition, Sato issued an order to eliminate the independence movement forces. He looked with satisfaction at Fukuda, who had bowed his head, then drained his glass in one go—a display of Sato’s coldness as he used other people’s desires and obedience for his own ends. In one scene, Jin Seon-kyu combined the ease of offering someone a drink with the authority of issuing an order, underscoring the imposing presence of a man who could even make Fukuda do his bidding.

Sato’s view of Joseon in particular revealed the roots of his cruelty. He said that Joseon remained a “land of opportunity” for people like himself and Fukuda. It was an attitude that treated someone else’s home as a stepping stone to his own advancement and power. The wickedness Jin Seon-kyu brought to Sato emerged not only in his order to wipe out the Gugukdan, but also in the mindset that made him issue such an order as if it were perfectly natural.

A different side of Sato emerged in front of Philip (Lee Moo-saeng). He greeted him with a smile while sizing up the purpose of his visit, then asked for his cooperation after hearing that he could influence the League of Nations investigative mission and the overseas media. The man who had demanded Fukuda’s loyalty now weighed another person’s proposal when his own interests were at stake. Shifting from a one-sided, commanding manner to a response attentive to what the other person had to say, Jin Seon-kyu showed that Sato was as calculating as he was authoritative.

Sato was the first to offer a handshake to Ga-gyeong when she arrived at the Government-General. He went to see her in person after she became an interpreter trainee under the name Geum Seo-hui, welcomed her, and even checked whether she had been shown around the Government-General. The scene of a man who had ordered the Gugukdan’s destruction warmly welcoming Ga-gyeong, who had entered as a spy for the group, created tension in itself. In light of the coldness already revealed, even Sato’s kind words and gestures were hard to take as reassuring.

Through Sato’s changing attitudes toward different people, Jin Seon-kyu is building a vivid portrait of a villain. From questions that touch on Fukuda’s ambition, to his reaction as he weighs Philip’s proposal, to the kindness he shows Ga-gyeong, each relationship reveals a man who pursues his own interests and power. Going beyond moments of direct threat, the scenes in which he makes others bow of their own accord bring home the danger posed by Sato Shinichi.

Reporter Cho Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.