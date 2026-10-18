‘Doctor X’ intern Kim Woo-seok, Kim Ji-won’s protector, makes his mark on viewers as a healing ray of sunshine

A press conference for the Friday-Saturday drama ‘Doctor X: The Era of the White Mafia’ was held at SBS Hall in Mok-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 7th. Actor Kim Woo-seok poses for a photo. Photo by reporter Jeong

[Sportschosun reporter Ji-young Cho] Actor Kim Woo-seok made a strong impression as an intern with a warm charm.

In episodes 3 and 4 of SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama ‘Doctor X: The Era of the White Mafia’ (hereafter ‘Doctor X’), which aired on the 16th and 17th, Kim Woo-seok played Park Tae-kyung, an intern at Guseo University Hospital, and showed a sense of responsibility that did not waver in the face of crisis, along with his steadfast faith in Gye Su-jeong (Kim Ji-won). He delicately portrayed the character’s many layers, moving naturally between his bold readiness to act for patients and his inner doubts about his own abilities.

In the episode, when Yeo Jeong-sun, who worked in hospital cleaning, collapsed from a brain hemorrhage, Park Tae-kyung took the lead in trying to save her. When Gye Su-jeong stepped in to perform the surgery herself, he went to anesthesiologist Jo Won-jin (Lee Jin-hee) and earnestly urged them to open an operating room. Kim Woo-seok conveyed Park Tae-kyung’s sincerity through words filled with the desperation to save the patient and his proactive attitude. He also brought out the character’s kind nature by showing warmth toward a patient who had quietly worked for the hospital.

Even with the surgery at risk of being halted, Park Tae-kyung’s convictions did not waver. When medical staff who doubted Gye Su-jeong’s surgery called for it to be stopped, Park Tae-kyung grabbed the microphone in the observation room and raised his voice, insisting that the surgery must not be stopped. His fearless, all-out actions helped keep it going. In the tense situation, Kim Woo-seok conveyed the growing emotion and firm resolve behind the need to protect the patient’s golden hour. At the same time, he convincingly brought to life Park Tae-kyung’s characteristic bold sense of justice, expressing unwavering confidence that Gye Su-jeong could pull it off.

Even Park Tae-kyung, who worked harder than anyone to help patients, had worries he kept to himself. Unconsciously muttering to himself and wondering whether he could really become a good doctor stood in contrast to his earlier bold actions, adding a human dimension to the character. Still, as Park Tae-kyung diligently handled his assigned intern duties and moved forward one step at a time, he conveyed the character’s sincerity: rather than being driven by enthusiasm alone, he reflects on himself and works to make up for his shortcomings.

Kim Woo-seok’s distinctive reactions and energy stood out even more in scenes with Gye Su-jeong. His lively responses to her words and actions brought out the rapport between Park Tae-kyung and Gye Su-jeong, while his heartfelt encouragement and bright expressions highlighted the character’s caring side. Balancing seriousness with an approachable charm, he made the most of each moment and deftly guided the mood of the drama.

Kim Woo-seok is expanding the character’s appeal by balancing his sense of responsibility toward patients, his faith in a colleague, and his concerns as an intern. In moments of crisis, he shows his convictions through firm words and actions; in everyday moments, he creates a warm, cheerful atmosphere with natural expressions and reactions. His ability to shift his performance to suit each situation has made the character’s presence even more vivid. There is also growing interest in the growth and changes Kim Woo-seok will show as Park Tae-kyung as he continues to display his diverse charms.

Reporter Ji-young Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.