Kim Yoo-jung kidnapped in the middle of the night... Is the spy exposed after just one day? ('100 Days of Lies')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Kim Yoo-jung was kidnapped in the middle of the night.

On the 18th, ahead of the broadcast of episode 4, the production team behind tvN’s 20th-anniversary special Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies' (written by Ryu Bo-ri and directed by Yoo In-sik and Kim Yun-jin) released stills hinting at the perilous crisis and exciting changes facing Lee Ga-gyeong (Kim Yoo-jung), who has become a spy.

In the previous episode, Lee Ga-gyeong became a spy for the National Salvation Corps at Yoo So-ran’s (Kim Hyun-joo) suggestion. After going undercover as Geum Seo-hui, an interpreter trainee at the Government-General, Lee had a fateful reunion with Sato Hideo and Kim Tae-woong (Park Jin-young). At the end of the episode, a mysterious man pointed a gun at Lee and said, “You’re a spy, aren’t you? Geum Seo-hui—no, Lee Ga-gyeong,” heightening curiosity about whether Lee’s identity had been exposed.

The newly released photos show Lee Ga-gyeong trapped in a mysterious locked room after an attack by an unknown assailant. A wound on Lee’s forehead, beads of sweat and traces of blood at the corner of the mouth hint at the serious danger Lee is facing. With a gun pointed right at Lee in a split-second, life-or-death moment, all eyes are on what choice Lee will make.

Another set of photos released alongside them draws attention to Lee Ga-gyeong and Sato Hideo leaving the office and visiting a Korean medicine clinic. Sato kneels without hesitation and wraps a bandage around Lee’s ankle, sending viewers’ heart rates soaring. The two also seem to avoid each other’s gaze for no particular reason, creating a curious tension between them.

Sato Hideo had continued to suspect Lee Ga-gyeong after they met again at the Government-General, while Lee threw him into confusion with a false confession: “I like you.” The question of whether their lies and suspicions can turn into genuine feelings adds to the anticipation.

In episode 4, airing today (the 18th), the mastermind behind Lee Ga-gyeong’s kidnapping will be revealed, while Yoo So-ran and members of the National Salvation Corps begin their second planning meeting for the assassination of Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu).

The production team of '100 Days of Lies' said, “As Lee Ga-gyeong’s espionage activities ramp up, the drama will deliver the tension of a spy thriller and the excitement of romance. Along with unpredictable twists that grow more intense with each episode, the changing emotions of Lee Ga-gyeong and those around Lee will gradually come to light.”

Episode 4 of tvN’s 20th-anniversary special Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies' airs tonight (the 18th) at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.