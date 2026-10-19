Lee Hye-jeong: “I want to have a second child, but Lee Hee-joon is against it”... What solution did “Grandma Malja” Kim Young-hee offer? (“Malja Show”)

Photo courtesy of Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Model and TV personality Lee Hye-jeong and divorce lawyer Yang Na-rae will appear on “Malja Show.”

KBS2’s “Malja Show,” airing on the 19th, will feature a “What’s with Families?” special. Guests Lee Hye-jeong and Yang Na-rae will have candid conversations about parent-child and marital relationships.

Lee Hye-jeong, best friends with “Grandma Malja” Kim Young-hee for 15 years, will share the special story behind taking on the “National Museum of Korea dress-up challenge.” After making it to the finals against 11-to-1 odds, Lee will explain why she chose to dress up as a polished stone dagger from among the many artifacts. Viewers will also be curious about how her husband, actor Lee Hee-joon, reacted to her challenge.

Lee Hye-jeong will share her concern that her son wants a sibling but her husband is firmly opposed to having a second child. Kim Young-hee will teach her a special secret trick, drawing laughs.

Divorce lawyer Yang Na-rae, who got married last month, will share the unexpected reaction of Seo Jang-hoon, her co-star on “Divorce Deliberation Camp,” before her wedding. She will also offer expert advice on why she decided to marry despite having encountered so many divorce cases, and what people should be sure to check before getting married.

Yang Na-rae will also share a “behavior checklist for spouses who suddenly have affairs.” As Kim Young-hee goes through the checklist item by item, she will reveal how she nearly divorced her husband just before her birthday. Viewers will be left wondering what happened between Kim and her husband.

The “Carrot Couple,” who once said they were concerned because the husband was hooked on secondhand trading, will return to “Malja Show.” As viewers wonder whether his enthusiasm for secondhand deals has changed, attention will turn to what legal advice Yang Na-rae will give the couple.

Meanwhile, KBS2’s “Malja Show” will air at 9:30 p.m. on Monday the 19th.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.