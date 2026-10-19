Kim Yeon-koung brings in ‘legend’ Hwang Yeon-ju as her team trails a Japanese high school by 10 points—and the gamble pays off (‘Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2’)

A still from ‘Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2’

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Coach Kim Yeon-koung made a bold move in her rematch against Japan’s Shujitsu High School, bringing in volleyball legend Hwang Yeon-ju.

In the second episode of ‘Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2,’ which aired on the 18th, the Pilsung Wonderdogs (hereafter, the Wonderdogs), led by coach Kim Yeon-koung, faced Shujitsu High School, Japan’s top high school team, in a Korea-Japan rematch.

Kim Yeon-koung and the Wonderdogs players were set to face Shujitsu High School again as their first opponent of Season 2, and vowed to get revenge after suffering a come-from-behind defeat in Season 1. As the 13 players began training camp, Kim held her first video meeting ahead of the Shujitsu match. Her stated goal was not merely to survive, but to win every match.

Kim stressed the importance of winning, saying, “If we show how much we’re improving, wouldn’t a lot of companies want to form Wonderdogs teams?” She was determined to prove the team’s competitiveness, not simply win one match.

Coach Kim began training with a more meticulously designed system to implement fast-paced volleyball. She upgraded the equipment and assigned coaching staff to each position so that every player could receive more attentive guidance. But Yoon Young-in, who had been the Wonderdogs’ sole opposite hitter since Season 1, was not performing as well as hoped, deepening Kim’s concerns.

Kim eventually brought in legendary opposite hitter Hwang Yeon-ju as a new option, hoping to turn the tide.

The Wonderdogs players could not hide their surprise at the arrival of ‘secret weapon’ Hwang Yeon-ju. Having played alongside Kim since their school days and helped lead Korean women’s volleyball through its golden age, Hwang is a V-League legend who holds numerous records. Having hoped to return to the court as she approached retirement, Hwang is now embarking on a new challenge with the Wonderdogs.

It also added a fresh twist that a player older than Kim had joined the rookie coach’s team. From the practice matches onward, Hwang demonstrated the poise of a veteran, managing the game skillfully with her wealth of experience.

On the long-awaited day of the Shujitsu match, Seungkwan’s role had changed from team manager to head of the PR team. He drew laughs by acting every bit the seasoned senior as he handed over his duties to the new manager. Yang Hyo-jin, who had long played alongside Kim on and off the court, also joined as a commentator.

A year after their previous match with Shujitsu, coach Kim and the players steeled themselves for the rematch and resolved to win. However, Han Song-hee’s injury ruled her out of the game, creating an uncertainty for the team.

Early in the match, the Wonderdogs could not break their Season 1 jinx of giving up the first point of the opening set. In particular, Shujitsu outside hitter Yukiji Oonishi, who had risen to No. 1 in the world among youth players, put the Wonderdogs under pressure with a stellar performance.

The Wonderdogs tried to fight back by relying on the chemistry between Season 2 newcomers Ha Hyo-rim and Kim Bo-bin, but struggled against Shujitsu’s tenacious defense and surprise attacks. They eventually had to settle for losing the first set, 25–18.

In the second set, the Wonderdogs stood out as they looked for a chance to fight back. Baek Chae-rim’s opening point and Lee Ho-bin’s blocks helped keep the contest tight.

But a major miscommunication over a receive between Inkushi and Baek Chae-rim led to a mistake that cost the team a point. Kim was frustrated by the repeated errors at crucial moments, but soon showed her leadership by easing the players’ tension, telling them, “Relax. It’s okay.” Rather than simply pointing out the mistakes of players who were out of sync, she helped them refocus on the match, displaying the poise of an experienced coach.

Near the end of the broadcast, with the team trailing by 10 points, coach Kim finally made her bold move: she brought on Hwang Yeon-ju in place of Yoon Young-in. Hwang scored with a touch-out and a block as soon as she stepped onto the court, helping turn the momentum around.

With Hwang’s arrival bringing new energy to the Wonderdogs, the episode built anticipation for what would come of coach Kim’s bold choice—and whether the team could get revenge against Shujitsu High School in the rematch on home court, a year after their last meeting.

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 2 of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s ‘Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2’ recorded a 3.3% rating in the 20–54 demographic, a key indicator of channel competitiveness that reflects changes in media consumption. It ranked first in 20–54 ratings among all variety shows aired on Sundays for the second consecutive week. Household ratings in the Seoul metropolitan area topped 5.2%, setting a new personal best, and the show continued its steep upward trend amid a strong response. In particular, setter Ha Hyo-rim, who had previously seemed hesitant, made an impact by trusting coach Kim and changing step by step. A scene in which she followed the coach’s instructions and made a play that resulted in a point sent the minute-by-minute rating soaring to 6.4%, moving viewers at home with her growth.

The third episode of MBC’s ‘Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2,’ which will reveal whether the Wonderdogs can fight back against Shujitsu, airs on the 25th at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.