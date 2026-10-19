Kim Yoo-jung's cry, “The force behind me is Joseon! Long live Korean independence!” sends ratings soaring; “100 Days of Lies” hits a high of 10.6%

A press conference for tvN's weekend drama “100 Days of Lies” was held on the afternoon of the 29th at Yongsan CGV in Seoul. Kim Yoo-jung poses for photos. Photo by Jung Jae-geun / Sept. 29, 2026

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Gukukdan's suspicions of Kim Yoo-jung upended the course of an assassination plot.

In the fourth episode of tvN's weekend drama “100 Days of Lies,” which aired on the 18th, Yoo So-ran (Kim Hyun-joo) and Gukukdan attempted a second assassination of Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun-kyu). But their uncertain trust in Lee Ga-kyung (Kim Yoo-jung) and a poor decision caused the operation to go awry once again. Meanwhile, Lee Ga-kyung found herself on the verge of having her identity exposed to Sato Hideo and Kim Tae-woong (Park Jin-young), drawing viewers' attention.

The episode revealed the truth behind Lee Ga-kyung's kidnapping: Yoo Philip (Lee Moo-saeng) and Gukukdan members had staged it to test her aptitude as a spy. Even in an extreme situation, Lee Ga-kyung did not reveal Gukukdan's existence. When pressured to confess who was backing her, she declared, “The force behind me is Joseon!” and shouted, “Long live Korean independence!” But there was another twist: Lee Ga-kyung had actually realized it was an initiation test designed to put her to the test.

After realizing that Gukukdan's members distrusted her, Lee Ga-kyung immediately declared that she was quitting as a spy and stormed out. Just then, Yoo Philip aimed his gun at her back, while Yoo So-ran raised her gun at Yoo Philip, creating a tense three-way standoff. Yoo So-ran then said, “Seo-hee is my daughter's name. She was killed by the Director-General of Political Affairs,” and won Lee Ga-kyung over with a heartfelt plea: “Help me. We... I need you.” That night, she asked Yoo Philip to make sure nothing like this happened again, explaining that Lee Ga-kyung would not betray them easily.

At Yoo So-ran's request, Lee Ga-kyung continued her work as a spy. While running an errand for Sato Hideo, she went up and down the Government-General's stairs, and the pain in her ankle, swollen from the previous night's events, grew worse. Seeing her limp, Sato Hideo suddenly said he had work outside the office and left with her. He took her to Hanseong Korean Medicine Clinic in Jongno. Neither of them had any idea that the clinic, run by Gukukdan member Gwak Un-hak (Choi Deok-moon), concealed Gukukdan's hideout.

Gwak Un-hak hid his surprise and began treating her. Lee Ga-kyung made him even more uncomfortable by saying she had bruises all over her body, not just on her ankle. This led Sato Hideo to become even more suspicious, even wondering about the handsy behavior of Yoo Philip, whom he believed was having an affair with Lee Ga-kyung. Left alone together in the treatment room, Lee Ga-kyung felt awkward, removed the acupuncture needles from her ankle, and tried to leave in a hurry. Sato Hideo then knelt in front of her and personally wrapped her ankle in a bandage. As the mood subtly shifted, Sato Hideo seemed to recall Lee Ga-kyung's confession and said, “Of course it was a lie, but if you were sincere, don't let Mr. Yoo Philip find out,” heightening the romantic tension.

Beyond the door of Hanseong Korean Medicine Clinic's medicinal-herb storeroom, Gukukdan members were in the middle of a meeting about their second assassination attempt on Sato Shinichi. Based on a newspaper article, they predicted that Sato Shinichi would attend an awards ceremony at the Joseon Painting Exhibition at 7 p.m. on Monday, two days later. The information seemed all the more credible because the schedule Lee Ga-kyung had copied during her first spy mission also listed a “congratulatory address” for the same day and time. The members confirmed the information and waited for the decisive day, calling it another opportunity that had come their way.

But Lee Ga-kyung gave Yoo So-ran new information: the Editing Department staff were scheduled to report to the Director-General of Political Affairs at 7 p.m. on Monday. By then, however, all the Gukukdan members had already confirmed indications that Sato Shinichi would attend the awards ceremony. In the end, Yoo So-ran and the Gukukdan members took up positions along the route from the Government-General to Keijo Imperial University, waiting for 7 p.m. Jang Jeong-yeop (Lee Do-gun) would block the first alley and lure the target into the second, where Han Cheol-ryong (Kim In-kwon) would follow on a bicycle and fire the gun himself. Yoo So-ran lay in wait on the second floor of a fabric shop.

At that very moment, the phone rang in Yoo Philip's office. It was a call from Lee Ga-kyung at the Government-General. At her words, “The Director-General's schedule this evening is a report, not a congratulatory address,” Yoo Philip realized that all their plans had gone awry. But Lee Ga-kyung, unaware of what Gukukdan was up to, was hurt by the curt response she heard over the phone. As she muttered to herself in frustration and was about to leave work, she came face-to-face with Sato Hideo, who was standing outside the office door. If he had heard the entire conversation, her identity as a spy had surely been exposed.

The unexpected turn of events threw the operation into chaos. Just as Han Cheol-ryong aimed his gun at the rear passenger-side window, he spotted Jang Jeong-yeop instead of Sato Shinichi. Han Cheol-ryong was then struck by a bullet fired from the driver's seat and fell. Yoo So-ran, who was exchanging gunfire from the second floor of a building, also had her position exposed to Fukuda (Kim Joong-hee), bringing Gukukdan's crisis to a head. The tense ending cut between their figures and Sato Shinichi's sly smile as he descended the Government-General's stairs.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.