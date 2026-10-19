“I can’t believe I’m going to be a dad”... Kim Jong-min shares first ultrasound photo of his son-to-be, ‘Jjing-i,’ at 16 weeks

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Singer Kim Jong-min shared an ultrasound photo of his soon-to-be-born son, ‘Jjing-i,’ on 2 Days & 1 Night, revealing his overwhelming joy as a father-to-be.

The episode of KBS 2TV’s 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4 that aired on the 18th featured Kim Jong-min, Moon Se-yoon, Lee Joon, DinDin, Lee Yong-jin and Lee Gi-taek traveling to Seosan, South Chungcheong Province.

While they were on the move that day, the members asked Kim Jong-min if he had some good news. After hesitating briefly, he announced his wife’s pregnancy, saying, “We’re having a baby.” At the time of filming, his wife was 16 weeks pregnant and had entered a stable stage. He revealed that the baby was a boy.

What caught everyone’s attention most was the ultrasound photo of his son that Kim Jong-min took out and showed them himself. He showed the members the ultrasound image of ‘Jjing-i’ on his phone and couldn’t hide his beaming smile.

Looking at the ultrasound photo, he explained, “He’s about 10 cm now,” then said, “I can’t believe I’m going to be a dad,” looking moved, as though it still hadn’t sunk in. The members also looked at the photo together, saying, “He’ll be so cute, taking after you, Jong-min,” and “You’ll be hiking with your son before long,” and sincerely congratulated the group’s eldest member on this happy milestone later in life. Kim Jong-min also opened up about how he felt when he first learned the baby was a boy. “I felt really reassured and at ease,” he said, adding, “It feels like I’ve gained a lifelong friend,” expressing his excitement as he waits for his son.

The baby’s prenatal nickname is ‘Jjing-i.’ Kim Jong-min said he learned his wife was pregnant while they were traveling in China, and explained that around then he had a conception dream in which a calf was born. In the dream, a cow gave birth to a calf, and he personally fed it milk. He said they named the baby ‘Jjing-i’ by combining Beijing in China with a calf.

After sharing the baby’s prenatal nickname, his conception dream and sex, Kim Jong-min also unveiled the ultrasound photo, fully showing his doting-dad side.

Kim Jong-min previously married a non-celebrity wife who is 11 years his junior, and has discussed plans to have children on several broadcasts. He has said that he abstained from alcohol for a long time and took care of his health in order to have a child, so the pregnancy news has drawn even more congratulations.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.