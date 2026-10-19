‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ Seasons 2 and 3 to Be Produced Simultaneously; Ha-young Exits Amid ‘Pro-Japanese Collaborator’ Controversy, Jung Ye-in Joins as Cheon Jang-mi

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Ha-young, who suspended activities over the ‘pro-Japanese collaborator controversy,’ has ultimately had to leave the next season of ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.’

The Netflix original series ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,’ directed by Lee Do-yun, is set to make a thrilling return with Ju Ji-hoon, Choo Young-woo, Yoon Kyung-ho, Jung Jae-kwang and Jung Ye-in. ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ captivated viewers around the world with its cathartic plot and the cast’s entertaining team chemistry. In particular, its distinctive characters led by Baek Kang-hyuk (Ju Ji-hoon), known as the ‘Hand of God,’ and its dopamine-fueled standout scenes generated a huge buzz, even landing the series on the Top 10 lists in 63 countries around the world. With simultaneous production of Seasons 2 and 3 now confirmed, anticipation is building for the performances of Ju Ji-hoon, Choo Young-woo, Yoon Kyung-ho, Jung Jae-kwang and Jung Ye-in.

Seasons 2 and 3 of ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ promise an even stronger ensemble and a bigger scale. After reviving the trauma team through his life-risking efforts, Baek Kang-hyuk once again launches a ‘major operation’ to make the impossible possible.

Season 2 of ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ follows Baek Kang-hyuk and the trauma team as they race through even greater disasters and unpredictable crises, breaking through the system’s blocked arteries to protect the golden hour between life and death. The team joined forces and pushed past its limits in Season 1, but fans are eagerly awaiting the trauma team’s struggle as it faces a new path once again. Lee Do-yun will write Season 2, while emerging writer Tomasi will join Lee Do-yun for Season 3, bringing fresh energy to the series.

Above all, anticipation centers on the even stronger chemistry of ‘Team Trauma.’ Now so in sync that a look is all it takes, the trauma team will deliver an even more thrilling experience through its powerful synergy. Along with returning cast members Ju Ji-hoon, Choo Young-woo, Yoon Kyung-ho and Jung Jae-kwang, newcomer Jung Ye-in is expected to give the team’s fearless work a boost.

Ju Ji-hoon, at the center of the trauma team, will continue Baek Kang-hyuk’s much-anticipated, cathartic heroics. All eyes are on how Baek Kang-hyuk, who receives a new mission in Season 2, will overcome the crisis. ‘Official No. 1’ Choo Young-woo will portray in detail the growth of Yang Jae-won, who has emerged as Baek Kang-hyuk’s successor. Yoon Kyung-ho, who brought laughs by adopting ‘Baek Kang-hyuk mode’ whenever a crisis hit, will add humor to the series as Han Yu-rim, promoted to chief of the planning and coordination office at Hankuk University Hospital.

Jung Jae-kwang, who drew attention with his impactful acting, is set to strengthen the team chemistry further as Park Gyeong-won, while newcomer Jung Ye-in will bring fresh energy to the series as Cheon Jang-mi, a veteran nurse on the trauma team. Interest is growing in Jung Ye-in’s distinctive charm after she was cast through a rigorous audition.

Meanwhile, Seasons 2 and 3 of ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ will also bring together a range of new and compelling actors, promising colorful characters and dynamic chemistry.

Based on the web novel of the same name by Hansaniga (Lee Nak-jun), ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ tells a thrilling story that unfolds when a genius surgeon who once roamed battlefields takes up a post to revive a trauma team that exists in name only. Season 2 stars Ju Ji-hoon, Choo Young-woo, Yoon Kyung-ho, Jung Jae-kwang and Jung Ye-in, with Lee Do-yun, who directed the previous season, taking charge of both the writing and directing.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.