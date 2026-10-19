Heo Sung-tae Was by Kim Soo-yong’s Side During His ‘20-Minute Cardiac Arrest’... “Just Stay Alive,” He Pleaded in a Desperate Moment

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] It has belatedly emerged that actor Heo Sung-tae was an unsung hero who provided first aid at the scene when comedian Kim Soo-yong collapsed from cardiac arrest.

Actor Heo Sung-tae and Go player Lee Sedol will appear as guests on KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House,” airing on the 20th.

On the show, Heo Sung-tae will speak in detail for the first time about the harrowing moment last November when Kim Soo-yong collapsed from acute myocardial infarction.

At the time, Heo Sung-tae was preparing to film the YouTube content “Introverts’ Gathering” with Kim Sook, Kim Soo-yong and others. But an emergency unfolded at the filming location when Kim Soo-yong suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed. Heo was also reportedly at the scene. He said that when Kim collapsed, he helped administer first aid, massaging his legs and the rest of his body to help him regain consciousness. Heo revealed that as he massaged Kim’s legs, he kept saying, “Stay alive. Just stay alive.” He had stayed by Kim’s side, desperately hoping he would pull through somehow.

It has previously been reported on several broadcasts that Kim Sook and actor Lim Hyung-joon reacted quickly and saved Kim Soo-yong’s life when he went into cardiac arrest. They took turns performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and continued administering first aid until paramedics arrived. It was reported that Kim remained in cardiac arrest for about 20 minutes, a revelation that shocked viewers.

Last November, Kim Soo-yong suddenly collapsed while preparing to film YouTube content in Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province, and was rushed to the hospital. He was later diagnosed with acute myocardial infarction and recovered after undergoing angioplasty.

After recovering, Kim Soo-yong appeared on several broadcasts and recalled what happened, naming Kim Sook and Lim Hyung-joon as the people who had saved his life. He also said that he calls Kim Sook “Mom” and Lim Hyung-joon “Dad,” expressing his gratitude to the colleagues who saved him.

The newly revealed account that Heo Sung-tae, too, helped administer first aid at the scene, desperately hoping Kim Soo-yong would recover, is adding a heartwarming note.

Heo Sung-tae’s vivid account will be featured on “Problem Child in House,” airing on the 20th at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.