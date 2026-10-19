'100 Days of Lies': Jin Seon-kyu is flawless down to his sardonic smile, writing a new chapter in villainy

The press conference for tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama “100 Days of Lies” was held at Yongsan CGV in Seoul on the afternoon of the 29th. Jin Seon-kyu poses. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun /2026.9.29/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Jin Seon-kyu has frozen viewers at home with a villain for the ages who cloaks arrogance and contempt in a composed demeanor.

In episode 4 of tvN’s 20th-anniversary special “100 Days of Lies,” which aired on the 18th, Jin Seon-kyu played Sato Shinichi, the Vice Governor-General of the Japanese Government-General of Korea. He portrayed the inner life of a powerful man who sees even other people’s resistance as a challenge to his own order. His unruffled posture as he reprimanded Fukuda and the way he looked down at him revealed how naturally Sato took his own power for granted.

That day, Sato criticized Fukuda’s incompetence for failing to capture members of the independence movement, who had drawn the attention of even the Western press. Despite Fukuda’s explanation that they were formidable opponents, Sato mocked the Koreans who endured years of oppression without giving up their pursuit of independence. His attitude, which showed no desire even to understand the convictions of those resisting, was steeped in a sense of superiority—the belief that he could rule Joseon as he pleased.

Jin Seon-kyu conveyed this contempt through subtle changes in his expression. A faint smile at the corners of his mouth, his face hardening into a cold expression, and his gaze fixed on Fukuda combined to build pressure in the conversation. In particular, the way he remained composed even as the other man bowed his head showed a character accustomed to taking submission for granted. Rather than explaining Sato’s arrogance, Jin made it tangible through the way he sat before the other man and the way he looked at him.

His arrogance became even more apparent in the declaration, “I will personally shape the future of Joseon with my own hands on this land.” Though he spoke of Joseon’s future, the words erased the will of the people who lived there. With a direct stare and the faintest smile, Jin conveyed Sato’s misguided conviction that his own ambition was simply the future that should come to pass.

What stood out in the scene was the character’s composure even as he revealed his ambition. Jin varied his expression when Sato reprimanded Fukuda and when he declared his plans, while consistently maintaining Sato’s sense of superiority over the other man. By embedding an awareness of his power to crush others in his neat appearance and composed bearing, he fully created the distinctive air of intimidation that defines Sato Shinichi.

Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounding Gugukdan’s assassination attempt added to the tension. The Government-General’s reporting schedule, which Gagyeong had confirmed, conflicted with the information Gugukdan had gathered about attendance at the award ceremony, and Fukuda even appeared along the operation’s route. The fact that they could not be sure whether Sato had deliberately leaked false information made them even more wary of his moves.

Jin is portraying both Sato’s unwavering belief in his own intentions and his reluctance to reveal his true thoughts. With subtle expressions and an unshakable posture, he brings out the mindset of a powerful man, leaving tension hanging in every scene featuring Sato. Attention is turning to Jin’s performance as he broadens the scope of his villainous roles through a finely rendered arrogance.

Meanwhile, tvN’s 20th-anniversary special “100 Days of Lies” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.