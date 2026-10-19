'Misaeng for Team Leaders' Becomes a Word-of-Mouth Hit: ‘Even Lottery First-Prize Winners Go to Work’ Tops TVING’s Weekly and Weekend Subscriber-Contribution Rankings, Hits No. 1 on Japan’s Disney+

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] TVING original series ‘Even Lottery First-Prize Winners Go to Work’ (directed and written by Yoon Young-bin) has drawn a steady response since its release as a healing drama for viewers.

Built around the fantastical premise of winning the lottery while portraying the realistic concerns and growth of office workers, ‘Even Lottery First-Prize Winners Go to Work’ has earned word-of-mouth as ‘Misaeng for team leaders.’ Its universal stories of the ups and downs of working life, relationships within an organization, responsibility and growth have resonated with viewers.

After growing its audience through the final week of releases, the series has continued its success, ranking No. 1 in TVING’s weekly and weekend rankings for contribution to subscriptions even after all episodes were released. The finale, which aired on tvN, also ended on a high note, setting a personal best with an average rating of 6.2% among households nationwide.

The audience’s interest in the series was also evident in viewing trends that continued through the final episode.

According to TVING’s internal data, the average viewing UV for each episode of ‘Even Lottery First-Prize Winners Go to Work’ increased for five consecutive weeks. A comparison of viewing UV over the same period after each episode’s release showed that the average in the fifth and final week was at least 50% higher than in the first week, reaching a record high.

In particular, episodes 9 and 10, the finale, took the top two spots in viewing UV for individual episodes, confirming that viewers’ interest grew as the series approached its conclusion.

A key reason the series consistently resonated with viewers is that it starts with the familiar hypothetical, ‘Would you quit your job if you won the lottery jackpot?’ and poses realistic questions through the story of a protagonist who chooses to keep going to work even after winning. It tackles the problems money can and cannot solve, the responsibilities and relationships encountered at work, and concerns that persist even as one’s rank changes, with both humor and realism, creating a workplace narrative that resonates across generations and ranks. The story combines a fantastical premise with the realities of everyday life, while the characters’ growth keeps viewers engaged to the end and drives the series’ success.

Interest generated domestically also translated into global success. The series ranked No. 1 in the drama category on Disney+ Japan (No. 2 overall), and then placed No. 5 overall on Rakuten Viki in the Americas, Europe, Oceania and the Middle East. It also scored 8.5 out of 10 on IVI, an OTT service in Russia and Central Asia, and ranked No. 4 on Mongolia’s Inche TV TOP.

The story of everyday life for Korean office workers resonated with domestic viewers and went on to achieve meaningful success overseas, demonstrating K-content’s potential to resonate with audiences around the world.

A TVING official said, “This achievement is meaningful because it demonstrates the competitiveness of TVING original content, which spans a wide range of subjects and genres,” adding, “We will continue to broaden TVING’s distinctive content spectrum through differentiated planning and bold genre experimentation, and consistently present content that offers viewers fresh entertainment and resonance.”

‘Even Lottery First-Prize Winners Go to Work,’ based on a web novel of the same name by Seo In-ha, is a K-office drama about a team leader who had been pressured from above and below, struggling to get through each day. After winning the lottery’s first prize, the team leader heads to work with a different mindset, carrying the 1.3 billion won prize money instead of handing in his resignation. Lee Jun-hyuk, Seo Hyun-woo, Oh Dae-hwan and Park Bo-kyung star in the series, which was written and directed by Yoon Young-bin, director of the film ‘Gangneung.’

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.