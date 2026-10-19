‘I Am Solo’ Season 33’s Young-sook Spotted on ‘My Little Old Boy’... Takes Charge of Kim Bum-soo’s Personal Care

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Young-sook from Season 33 of ‘I’m Solo’ was spotted in an unexpected place. She drew attention after appearing on ‘My Little Old Boy,’ featuring singer Kim Bum-soo, helping him manage his health.

The episode of SBS’s ‘My Little Old Boy’ aired on the 18th showed Kim Bum-soo visiting a high-end wellness center in Gangnam to prevent aging and recover from fatigue.

That day, Kim Bum-soo showed off an unusual self-care routine to maintain his health and youth. He relaxed inside an oxygen chamber and even tried an extreme-cold booth with a perceived temperature of minus 114 degrees Celsius, astonishing the studio.

But a familiar face was spotted during Kim Bum-soo’s treatment. It was Young-sook, who appeared in the Born-Single Special for Season 33 of ENA and SBS Plus’s ‘I’m SOLO’ (‘I’m Solo’).

While Kim Bum-soo was lying in the oxygen chamber, the staff member in charge of his care greeted him warmly, saying, “I’ll help take care of you today so you can get younger.” Later, when Kim Bum-soo shared how he felt about the treatment, she replied, “You always have it done at the maximum pressure,” showing a familiarity that suggested she had been looking after him regularly.

The scene was brief, but viewers of ‘I’m Solo’ took interest as word spread that the staff member in charge of his care was Young-sook from Season 33.

Young-sook drew even more attention because she had introduced herself on ‘I’m Solo’ as the operator of a wellness center in Gangnam. At the time, she said she had studied in Japan for about three years and showed off her fluent Japanese. She also revealed that she worked at a wellness center, drawing interest.

In the Season 33 Born-Single Special, she formed romantic storylines as she received attention from Young-sik, Young-cheol and others. In the final selection, Young-sik chose Young-sook, but she did not choose him, saying she was worried about hurting the other person.

Meanwhile, Kim Bum-soo also showed viewers his meticulous self-care routine that day, including an oxygen chamber, extreme-cold treatment, a cosmetics refrigerator and nail care. He especially made headlines by introducing an ultra-luxurious coffee omakase costing as much as 3.5 million won per person.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.