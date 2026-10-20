‘The Community 2’ Jung Jae-ho: “No more villain roles—I’m asking Wavve for a second chance”

Jung Jae-ho (Vector), who made a strong impression on Wavve original ‘The Community 2: The Invisible Hand.’ Photo: Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.10.19/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Jung Jae-ho, who became known through ‘Heart Signal 2,’ talked about how it felt to show a completely different side of himself on ‘The Community 2’ and the programs he hopes to take on next.

Jung Jae-ho recently met with this newspaper at the Sportschosun headquarters in Mok-dong, Yangcheon-gu, Seoul, and talked about his experience on the Wavve original ‘The Community 2: The Invisible Hand’ (hereafter ‘The Community 2’) and his plans for future activities.

Jung Jae-ho left a strong impression on viewers by appearing in buzzy shows from two different genres: dating reality and survival. He first became known to the public through Channel A’s ‘Heart Signal 2’ in 2018, and recently returned to the spotlight on Wavve’s ‘The Community 2,’ where he appeared as Vector on the Black Team, playing the role of an arms dealer.

“Dating shows and survival shows are similar. Of course, dating shows look peaceful. ‘Heart Signal’ in particular has a soft, sparkly vibe,” Jung Jae-ho said.

He added with a laugh, “But ducks may look peaceful on the surface while constantly paddling underwater, right? Dating shows are also a kind of invisible survival game. You try to win the right to go on dates, and you feel a sense of loss when you don’t get any votes. They’re almost no different from a death match. The only difference is that no one dies.”

He cited “having to win people’s hearts” as something the two kinds of shows have in common.

“In both, you have to be loved in the first place, because you have to win people’s hearts. But on a dating show, being loved is enough, whereas in a survival show, you have to betray people and eliminate your opponents. There were times when I had to hold the knife by the handle and stab someone else, so it was more mentally difficult,” he explained.

Even so, he chose ‘The Community 2’ as the show he enjoyed more.

“If I had to choose between the two, I’d choose ‘The Community.’ The dopamine I felt during the survival show was more shocking than the serotonin that comes with falling in love,” Jung Jae-ho said.

He also mentioned his particularly strong connection with shows in their second season.

“I was on Season 2 of ‘K-pop Star,’ ‘Heart Signal’ was also Season 2, and ‘The Community’ was Season 2 too. I seem to have a thing for second seasons. Maybe I have a good instinct for them. I’d like to try another show in its second season, too,” he joked.

Jung Jae-ho (Vector), who made a strong impression on Wavve original ‘The Community 2: The Invisible Hand.’ Photo: Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.10.19/

He also said he hoped to take on a role different from the one he had on the Black Team. “Since I was going on a survival show, I watched programs like ‘Problematic Men’ and solved a lot of problems. But my role didn’t involve any productive activities, so I never got the chance to show that side of myself,” he said regretfully.

He added, “I’d like to appear on one more survival show. Just as Genie from Season 1 came back, I hope Wavve will give me another chance too.”

He laughed and added, “In Season 3, I want to join the team with the most members, like the White Team. I want to repair my image and atone for my past misdeeds.”

Thinking of Genie (Lee Jina), who appeared in both Season 1 and Season 2, he added, “If they make a Season 3, I wonder if they’ll invite Genie back. From a viewer’s perspective, it would be really fun to see her get ‘unfairly bashed’ (subjected to unjustified criticism) one more time.” His remark drew laughter.

His interest in survival shows has also led him to another field. “As I studied survival shows, I realized poker could help with solving problems and reading people’s minds. A lot of death-match games also use poker rules, so I’d like to appear on a poker-related program,” Jung Jae-ho said.

He continued, “If ‘The Community’ is a humanities-oriented survival show, I’d also like to try a STEM-oriented one like ‘The Devil’s Plan.’ I’ve heard every kind of insult this time, so I think I could put up with most political scheming. I’d also like to take on a fierce survival show like ‘BLOODY GAME X.’”

However, he said that next time he wants to take on a survival show as an ordinary contestant rather than a villain. Playing a role that put him at odds with the other contestants on ‘The Community 2’ was mentally taxing, so he wants to meet viewers in a somewhat different light next time.

“Rather than playing a role like the one I had on the Black Team, I’d like to appear as a more typical contestant and show what I can do,” Jung Jae-ho said.

He joked once again, “This time, I went down in a blaze of glory as the villain for the sake of the show’s entertainment, so I’d be grateful if they gave me another shot.”

Reporter Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.