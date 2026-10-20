'Malja Show' balance game: Is it okay to track your spouse’s location? Lawyer Yang Na-rae says, “Marriage is about trust”

Photo source: Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] ‘Malja Show’ discussed the boundaries and trust that should be respected even among family members.

The ‘Why Are Families Like This?’ special episode of KBS2’s ‘Malja Show’ aired on the 19th. The guests that day were model and TV personality Lee Hye-jung and lawyer Yang Na-rae, who empathized with the audience’s stories and concerns.

The show began with a balance game asking, “Is it okay for spouses to keep a location-tracking app turned on?” Most audience members raised their hands for “crossing the line,” but some audience members and guest Lee Hye-jung said they were in favor, arguing, “There’s nothing to hide, and you never know what might happen to a family member. Family are the only ones who can help.”

Those opposed countered, “Spouses should live trusting each other. If you can’t trust each other, you might as well get divorced.” Lawyer Yang Na-rae said, “It’s not legally problematic to keep it on with the other person’s consent, but since a marriage is based on trust, I think it’s better not to install one and to trust each other.”

True to her role as a divorce lawyer, Yang Na-rae also offered advice on maintaining a harmonious married life. She stressed that “Who do you think you are?” and “I’ll handle it myself” are things spouses should not say to each other.

Wrestler Kim Min-seok, a bronze medalist at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, appeared on ‘Malja Show’ again after about three months. “In March last year, my pectoral muscle was completely torn, but if I had surgery, I would have had to give up the selection trials. Thinking this might be my last chance, I persevered with rehabilitation instead of having surgery,” he said. He also drew attention when he explained why he fought through the injury: “When I was in pain, I wanted to quit, but I didn’t want to be a dad my child could be ashamed of.” His wife, who was heavily pregnant, made a surprise appearance onstage, and the couple shared a moving moment as they put on a medal and flower necklaces together.

There was also an impromptu phone call with the mother of Kim Young-hee, known as ‘Grandma Malja,’ for people worried about caring for grandchildren later in life. Kim’s mother advised them to “make sure your children pay you properly,” then revealed that she was very dissatisfied with the compensation Kim gave her, prompting laughter.

KBS2’s ‘Malja Show’ airs every Monday at 9:30 p.m.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.