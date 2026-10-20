Jang Dong-min, Hong Jin-ho and Ha Seok-jin face off... ‘The Devil’s Plan’ sets the stage for a showdown among seasoned players

Photo courtesy of Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Netflix has unveiled an all-star lineup for ‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again,’ featuring top competitors in brain-survival shows, including Jang Dong-min, Hong Jin-ho and Ha Seok-jin.

Set for release on November 10, ‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again’ is a survival variety show in which returning players who have made their mark in brain-survival competitions and new contestants compete to determine a single winner.

This season features contestants who have won or stood out on survival shows, including Jang Dong-min, hailed as the ‘god of survival,’ as well as Hong Jin-ho, Oh Hyun-min, Ha Seok-jin, Jung Hyun-kyu, Kim Dong-jae, Seo Chul-gu, Yurisa, Hyun Kyung-ryeol and John Park. They are joined by Shindong, JaeJae, Nucksal, Lee Do, Stella Jang and Jung Won-young, who has been active in corporate survival competitions and board-game tournaments, bringing the total cast to 16.

Particular attention is on Jang Dong-min, who has won five consecutive times on survival shows. Producer Jung Jong-yeon explained why he cast him: “Mr. Jang Dong-min is the strongest competitor in the history of brain-survival shows. His extraordinary gameplay brings catharsis to viewers and the production team, so we wanted him to join us.”

Producer Jung went on to explain, “Players with experience winning survival shows will compete alongside players talented enough to create pivotal turning points in the games. The veterans have such impressive track records and cognitive abilities that we conducted extensive research and testing while recruiting new players who could take on this formidable lineup. We found players with distinctive talents of their own and completed the lineup we have today.”

This season, the 16 players will live in separate prison and residential blocks as they take on the games. The alliances and rivalries formed between returning survival-show contestants and new participants will be a major point of interest.

“Since many of the players have experienced winning, they are likely to be more familiar with the glory of victory than the bitter taste of elimination,” producer Jung said. “Look forward to seeing what the seasoned players can do in moments of crisis, as well as the performances of new players who are highly capable despite having no experience on survival variety shows.”

The games have also been revamped. The show has moved away from the math- and logic-centered games commonly used in brain-survival competitions and has strengthened its humanities-focused elements. “Until now, brain-survival games have often felt very science-oriented,” producer Jung said. “This season incorporates many more humanities elements, so viewers can expect a fresh kind of fun.”

Finally, producer Jung added, “We worked with an exceptional cast, and the result is a survival show that has exceeded expectations. We’ve prepared content that can live up to viewers’ expectations, and I hope they enjoy watching it.”

‘The Devil’s Plan: Dead Again’ will be released on November 10.

Reporter Jung Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.