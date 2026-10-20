“Honey ♥—It’s Day 82 Since Day One”... Park Bo-kyung, the Daehangno Legend Who Hit the “Lotto Jackpot” (Full Story)

Photo: Eljulai Entertainment

Actress Park Bo-kyung, 45, now a legend of Daehangno, opened up about a passion more precious than winning the top Lotto prize.

Park Bo-kyung played Park Hyun-sook, the senior figure and department head in the sales department at Hongseong International, in the TVING original series Even the Lotto First-Prize Winner Goes to Work, written and directed by Yoon Young-bin. She met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Seoul’s Jongno District on the morning of the 20th and shared her thoughts on surpassing her career-best role through the series.

Even the Lotto First-Prize Winner Goes to Work is a Korean office drama about a team leader who has been squeezed from above and below and struggled through each day, but after winning the top Lotto prize, goes to work with 1.3 billion won in prize money instead of handing in a resignation letter, and with a different mindset. Adapted from Seo In-ha’s web novel of the same name, the series combines the fantastical premise of winning the Lotto with the real-life concerns and growth of office workers. It has earned word-of-mouth as “Misaeng, but with a team leader” and has continued to be a hit, ranking first in TVING’s weekly and weekend subscription-contribution rankings even after all episodes were released.

Park Bo-kyung’s presence shone in particular as she transformed completely into a veteran boss who keeps an eye on both the organization’s dynamics and the relationships among its people. Her character combines the face of a realistic office worker with seasoned leadership, adding weight and rhythm to the series’ vivid, everyday office narrative. After winning Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the Netflix series Lady Dua at the fifth Blue Dragon Series Awards, held last July, Park reached the peak of her career. In Even the Lotto First-Prize Winner Goes to Work, she helped drive the series’ success with a fresh look unlike her previous roles and a deeply committed performance.

Photo: Eljulai Entertainment

That day, Park reflected, “I had dinner with Director Yoon Young-bin yesterday (the 19th). We’d said we should have a meal together once the series wrapped up, and we finally met. He said regretfully, ‘Is this how it ends?’ and, ‘I’m not ready to leave yet.’ I felt the same way. I wasn’t ready to let it go, either, and found myself wondering if it really had to end like this. From the time we started filming, Director Yoon had said, ‘I’m going to make this series really fun and do a great job with it.’ I’m glad it turned out well, just as he said it would.”

She laughed as she said, “Director Yoon and I are the same age, and we became friends through this project. He told me there was a bittersweet story behind casting me at first. When he was considering casting me as Department Head Park, the staff recommended me a lot, but he said he hadn’t seen my work then and didn’t know much about me. He said he’d look for a new actor himself and initially didn’t take any recommendations. Then he happened to watch a series called Queen Woo and spotted me. He told the production team, ‘This is the actor,’ but it turned out to be me—the very person the staff had recommended. Now he confidently tells me, ‘You’re an actor I picked.’”

Photo: Eljulai Entertainment, TVING

Park Bo-kyung said the reason she chose Even the Lotto First-Prize Winner Goes to Work came down to “the people.” She explained, “Usually, when I’m offered a project, I read it two or three times before deciding, but this one flowed so easily from the start that I wanted to be in it right away. It was the first time I actively put myself forward for a project. I’ve never worked in an office, but reading the script made me think, ‘So this is what ordinary office life is like.’ I especially loved that Department Head Park is good at her job but also values the people she works with. I liked that she might look like a villain at first, but ultimately isn’t one. That made me want to be part of the series.”

She said, “I’m the department head, but it turns out all my subordinates are senior actors. So I even had makeup to give me gray hair. Authority comes from how the people below you see you, doesn’t it? I think the people around Department Head Park really created that authority. When I first thought about what I envied most about her, I realized she had something I don’t: I really envied her ability to look two steps ahead for her employees. She also cares deeply about people, and I liked that about her.” She added, “In real life, I’m a bit of a klutz. I’ve played a lot of villains, but it wasn’t that I found it difficult. I’m an actor who really wants to understand every character, so I tried to understand the villains, too. That was one reason I liked playing a good character for a change.”

In fact, immediately after Even the Lotto First-Prize Winner Goes to Work was released, there was an outpouring of comments calling Department Head Park a “unicorn boss.” In response, she said, “Among the funny comments people I know sent me, there were so many saying, ‘Our department head and deputy department head need to watch this series.’ Since I’ve never worked in an office, my first thought when I saw those comments was, ‘What on earth are they like?’ But on the other hand, when I meet great directors, actors, and crew members on set, I also find myself calling it a ‘dream workplace,’ so I could understand the reaction in that sense. Department Head Park is someone who values people. I learned that I, too, should value the people I work with on set. I imagine a lot of bosses watched this series and thought the same thing.”

The fifth Blue Dragon Series Awards were held at Chroma, Paradise City, in Incheon on the 31st. Here, actor couple Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung attend the pre-ceremony red-carpet event. Incheon—Reporter Heo Sang-wook,

The fifth Blue Dragon Series Awards were held at Chroma, Paradise City, in Incheon on the 31st. Park Bo-kyung, who won Best Supporting Actress, and her husband Jin Seon-kyu react with surprise. Incheon—Reporter Jung

The fifth Blue Dragon Series Awards were held at Paradise City in Incheon on the 31st. Park Bo-kyung, winner of Best Supporting Actress. Incheon—Reporter Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.07.31

Park Bo-kyung drew widespread attention after winning Best Supporting Actress for Lady Dua at the Blue Dragon Series Awards. Her next project, Even the Lotto First-Prize Winner Goes to Work, was also released amid high expectations and interest, and it did not disappoint. She made a lasting impression on viewers with a fresh look that broke away from her previous image. Park admitted, “From the time we were filming, I had a strong feeling that ‘our series would do well.’ We’d finished filming before I received the award, and we had so much fun and everyone worked so hard on the project that I felt confident. It was also a project where I thought that even if the ratings weren’t good, we could be satisfied because we’d done our best. So I didn’t feel especially pressured just because it was a project that came out after I won an award.”

She said, “My strength and weakness is that I’m simple. Winning an award at the Blue Dragon Series Awards has now become just one thing in the past for me. Work is still important to me, and so are the people I’ve worked with. And I’m looking forward to my next project. What senior colleagues who had won awards before me told me was, ‘It feels good for exactly a year.’ But they also advised me that the award would bring opportunities to work on new projects, and that when those opportunities came, I should work even harder and do my best.” She added, “This year feels like I’ve been having the kind of time you’d have if you’d won the Lotto. Even when I was nominated for the Blue Dragon Series Awards, I never dared imagine I could win. It really seems as though actors’ lives follow the titles of their projects. Lady Dua made me a ‘lady’ who came to people’s attention, and through Even the Lotto First-Prize Winner Goes to Work, I received the glorious award as if I’d hit the biggest Lotto jackpot of my life.” She expressed her gratitude.

She also spoke about her husband, Jin Seon-kyu, who cried alongside her at the Blue Dragon Series Awards. Park said, “I didn’t know my husband would cry like that, and I was surprised that I won. He’s my husband, but I’m so grateful to him. He was even happier for me than when he won an award himself, and he celebrated and cried with me. My husband still can’t bring himself to watch his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor at the 38th Blue Dragon Film Awards, his first win. He said he was so embarrassed, and now I understand how he felt. I still haven’t watched my own acceptance speech, either. I’ve only just managed to look at the photos and videos people around me sent to congratulate me. I also told my husband, ‘Today is day one,’ but after saying that, I think I kept feeling deeply sorry to him. The Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 31, and since then my husband and I have actually talked about counting the days. I installed an app that counts the days and entered ‘Today is day one,’ and now it’s day 82 of us growing our love anew. We’ll reach 100 days soon, but even if we don’t celebrate separately, this is how we remember that day as a couple,” she said with a laugh.

She added, “A little while ago, I had dinner with some people I know, and one of my friends is also part of an actor couple like us. The friend’s wife, like me, has had to take a break from work because of childcare. She congratulated me so warmly on my award and said, ‘I root for you and like you more than I do myself, an actor.’ She also told me, ‘You’ve become a legend among actresses in Daehangno.’ I never thought I’d become someone like that. I was so moved by her words and felt grateful, and at the same time they made me resolve to work even harder.”

Photo: Eljulai Entertainment

Even the Lotto First-Prize Winner Goes to Work stars Lee Joon-hyuk, Seo Hyun-woo, Oh Dae-hwan, Park Bo-kyung, and others. Yoon Young-bin, who directed the film Gangneung, wrote and directed the series.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.