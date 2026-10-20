“I was ready to dance with the sword”... Jung Jae-ho on the backstory of Vector, the villain of 'The Community 2' (Full Interview)

Jung Jae-ho (Vector), who made a strong impression in Wavve Original 'The Community 2: The Invisible Hand.' Photo: Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.10.19/

Some people band together to survive, while others struggle to protect their values.

But Jung Jae-ho, who entered Wavve Original 'The Community 2: The Invisible Hand' (hereafter 'The Community 2') as 'Black,' the only one-person team, was given a very different fate: Vector, an arms dealer who could survive only by disrupting the town's peace, fueling conflict and starting a war.

Jung Jae-ho was the most hated player throughout the show's run. Outwardly, he talked about peace, but in reality, his role became more advantageous the more wars broke out. Disguised as a peaceful distributor while secretly monopolizing the profits from war, his interests were bound to clash with those of the other contestants.

But when we recently met Jung Jae-ho at the Sportschosun headquarters in Mok-dong, Yangcheon-gu, Seoul, he seemed quite different from Vector on screen. He candidly acknowledged what he felt could have gone better in his gameplay, while also expressing his regret toward the other contestants and his special affection for the program.

True to his description of himself as an 'ENFJ' who enjoys being around people, he was bright and cheerful throughout the interview. Though he did play it up, claiming that even his friends of 20 years had turned their backs on him after getting too invested in the show.

Jung Jae-ho (Vector), who made a strong impression in Wavve Original 'The Community 2: The Invisible Hand.' Photo: Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.10.19/

'The Community 2,' whose finale was released on the 9th, is a social-experiment survival show in which contestants with differing interests compete to survive by securing and trading resources. The role Jung Jae-ho took on in this arena was the exact opposite of his real personality. Rather than mixing with people, he had to fan the flames of conflict and sometimes bear the other contestants' sharp resentment head-on.

Vector's defining trait was the 'strange contradiction between a pacifist and an arms dealer.' From early on, he proclaimed, “I want peace,” but in reality, he was an arms dealer who profited from war.

Jung Jae-ho burst out laughing as he said, “It wasn't a lie when an arms dealer said he wanted peace,” then explained, “Peace has to last long enough for the residents to feel safe. As the population grows, Life gets depleted and fear of war reaches its peak. That's how the prize money the arms dealer takes home gets bigger when war breaks out.”

He was a character who pretended to want peace but ultimately had to steer things toward the catastrophe of war. That was also a glimpse of the real-world society the program sought to portray.

Jung Jae-ho (Vector), who made a strong impression in Wavve Original 'The Community 2: The Invisible Hand.' Photo: Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.10.19/

In fact, 'Black' was more than just a villain in a survival show; it was a symbol directly tied to the program's premise. Jung Jae-ho explained the producers' design: “I thought Black was almost too overpowered. After filming, the first thing I asked the producer was why it was a 'platform' and not an exchange or a market.”

“There are giant platform companies in the real world. Places like Coupang, Meta, Amazon, social media, Instagram and so on feed on people's divisions, attention and suspicion. In the end, they become immortal entities that no one can bring down. That's exactly what Black was. It was the same with starting out with completely different resources and authority. It was a device to show a microcosm of an unfair real-world society.”

'The Community 2,' which wove the structure of real-world society into a survival show, also became a hit. It ranked first across all genres in weekly viewing hours on Wavve and remained near the top of the metric for driving new paid subscriptions for six consecutive weeks. It also topped the TV-OTT non-scripted category in buzz three times, and in the second week of October rose to first place in overall buzz across both scripted and non-scripted programs.

Jung Jae-ho said he had sensed the show's success even while filming. Recalling the time, he said, “After Pete's massacre, the contestants talked among ourselves. We said, 'This isn't an ordinary survival show. It has the smell of a blockbuster. It's definitely going to be a hit.'”

An unexpected incident on set also gave him a sense that the show would be a hit. Jung Jae-ho said, “A 30-centimeter centipede appeared while I was doing an interview during filming. I think such a large centipede showed up because the filming location was a guesthouse in the mountains of Ganghwa Island.”

He continued, laughing, “Actually, Producer (Kim) Jeong-hun, who was in charge of my interviews, was 'Vector's dad.' Since Vector was a one-person team, Producer Jeong-hun was my only conversation partner. Of course, he only asked questions and I only answered.” He recalled, “I spotted the centipede while we were doing an interview. There's a saying that a show will become a huge hit if something major happens, like a flood or a fire. So, looking at the centipede with the producer, I said, 'This is a sign of a hit.'”

Jung Jae-ho (Vector), who made a strong impression in Wavve Original 'The Community 2: The Invisible Hand.' Photo: Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.10.19/

Now that he can talk about it, Jung Jae-ho had initially expected to be an 'underdog' who would find his own way out of a difficult situation. He had a deep conversation lasting more than two hours at a preliminary meeting for Season 1, but declined to appear because of scheduling conflicts, so he had high hopes of joining Season 2. Yet the role he actually volunteered for first was that of a 'troublemaker' who would shake things up.

Jung Jae-ho admitted, “Watching Season 1, I thought I'd end up in a role like Ted (Cheonjae Lee Seung-guk). But it turned out I was the only one who went to the producers first and volunteered, saying, 'Give me the troublemaker role.' Actually, I found Benjamin's role in Season 1 really appealing. My MBTI is ENFJ, and I love being around people, but I told them, 'I'll do something an ENFJ would never normally do. Give me the sword and I'll really dance with it.' I was prepared just to get a lot of screen time, but when they gave me authority on the level of a boss monster, I suddenly got scared and thought, 'Why me of all people?'” He confessed, “When I got the role of Vector, I immediately set aside my usual image. I focused entirely on making the show entertaining, even going so far as to put water on for ramen, let the smell waft out, and then close the shop.”

Jung Jae-ho (Vector), who made a strong impression in Wavve Original 'The Community 2: The Invisible Hand.' Photo: Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.10.19/

Though he willingly took on the villain role to make the program entertaining, the isolation of being a one-person team was beyond anything he had imagined. He was willing to take up the sword of absolute evil, driven by the mission of “making an interesting game,” but the hours away from the cameras brought him loneliness night after night.

That was only natural: while the other teams used their collective intelligence to test their best options, Jung Jae-ho had to make immediate decisions alone. The greatest psychological burden of all was his 'eavesdropping' power.

He listened in to uncover the town's secrets, but all he heard through the speakers was the residents' resentment and sharp wariness toward the villain, Vector.

Jung Jae-ho described how bitter it felt: “You don't usually have people openly resent you in everyday life, do you? But when I turned on the listening device, there wasn't much information—just comments like, 'I can't stand Vector' and 'Don't live your life that way.' I had to keep playing, so I gritted my teeth and endured it as the villain, but hearing live, day after day, the people who had laughed and talked with me during the day venting their anger behind my back made my mental state collapse. Even my friends of 20 years got more and more invested as they watched the show, to the point that they cut me off, saying, 'I can't stand Vector.'”

Even so, what weighed more heavily on him than his own hurt feelings was the fact that he had hurt the other contestants during the game. His choices had led to contestants being eliminated and others suffering, so he accepted their reactions as understandable feelings arising from an intense competition for survival.

“They were all so genuinely invested in the game, so their reactions were understandable. I also drove them to the brink to survive. As soon as it was over, I felt bad for the residents who'd had such a hard time, so I went around buying them meals. (Laughs)”

Unexpectedly, the person who helped keep his spirits from sinking was his opponent, Maillard (Seungwoo Appa) of the Red team, who had persistently probed into his identity.

Jung Jae-ho expressed his gratitude: “Maillard was the one who recognized me as 'a complete player in my own right.' He encouraged me, saying, 'Vector is doing a really good job in that role. The program comes alive thanks to him.'”

He also opened up about the battle of wits over the wall code. Jung Jae-ho said, “To avoid Maillard's suspicions, I made up a fake wall-code puzzle, even calculating its difficulty myself. Maillard solved the fake puzzle and was pleased, then spent two whole days wandering around the hub of Community Town. I feel bad about that.”

He also spoke candidly about the 'suspicions of producer interference' that arose among viewers during the technology-development puzzle. Jung Jae-ho said, “If they'd just given me a book that would let me work out the date, I could have solved it on my own. But since I got a hint after 30 attempts, it looked as though the answer had practically been handed to me, which felt a little unfair.” He added, “Still, after I solved it with that hint, even I couldn't stand the way I acted so smugly on screen,” prompting laughter with his self-deprecating remark.

Jung Jae-ho (Vector), who made a strong impression in Wavve Original 'The Community 2: The Invisible Hand.' Photo: Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.10.19/

Although he had some regrets about his gameplay, he ultimately wrapped up the survival show as one of the recipients of the final prize money.

Jung Jae-ho laughed heartily, saying, “I looked at the prize receipt and it said I was a winner. It wasn't the largest amount, but they labeled me a winner, so at least I came away with something.” He continued cheerfully, “The prize money all came in last week, so I'm living my everyday life very happily. The market's been bad lately, so it's a chance to buy at the bottom. This is the time. If the money had come in earlier, I might have bought at a higher price.” It was a moment when the program's world, intended to reflect how capital works, carried over intact into real life.

His special affection for the program continued throughout its run. The reason Jung Jae-ho was nowhere to be seen in the various review programs where cast members shared behind-the-scenes stories from each episode was also his desire to preserve 'the viewers' complete immersion.'

Jung Jae-ho confessed, “I was asked why I wasn't appearing on review programs. But I thought every single thing I said while the show was airing might disrupt viewers' immersion. All I wanted was for the program to be enjoyable in its entirety, from beginning to end, so I thought I should be careful what I said until the broadcast was over.”

Jung Jae-ho (Vector), who made a strong impression in Wavve Original 'The Community 2: The Invisible Hand.' Photo: Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.10.19/

It is particularly interesting that, after showing his warm and caring side on Channel A's 'Heart Signal 2,' he met viewers as a completely different person in 'The Community 2.'

Jung Jae-ho laughed and said, “In the end, both are about winning people's hearts. Even dating shows may look peaceful on the surface, but behind the scenes people are fighting fiercely.”

He continued, nodding, “With a dating show, you only have to be loved, but in a survival show, you have to stab and eliminate your opponent to survive. Still, the rush of dopamine from the survival show was far more intense than the serotonin of love, so if I had to choose between the two, I found 'The Community 2' more fun.”

'Heart Signal,' 'The Community'—and even 'K-pop Star.' Having appeared in the hit second seasons of them all and become 'the man of Season 2,' he is now dreaming of another challenge.

“As I studied survival shows, poker really helped me understand psychology and solve problems. Next, I'd like to try a poker show or an intense survival show like 'The Devil's Plan' or 'BLOODY GAME X.' Just as Genie (Lee Ji-na) from Season 1 came back, I hope Wavve will give me an 'A/S' of my own sometime. (Laughs) Next time, I don't want an exclusive role like Black's; I want to join a team with lots of people, like White, and be around my teammates. I also want to test my abilities on their own merits. This time, I went down in flames as the villain to make the program entertaining, so I hope they'll give me a chance to clean up my image and pay off my karmic debt! Haha.”

Jung Jae-ho (Vector), who made a strong impression in Wavve Original 'The Community 2: The Invisible Hand.' Photo: Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.10.19/

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.