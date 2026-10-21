Son Min-soo and Im Ra-ra focus intently on the Kang-Dan twins’ first-birthday picks... “I don’t think AI can replace chefs” (‘The Return of Superman’)

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The results of the Kang-Dan twins’ doljabi, a traditional first-birthday object-picking ritual, will be revealed on The Return of Superman.

The 640th episode of KBS2’s The Return of Superman, airing on the 21st, is titled “I Already Miss You, Even With You in My Arms” and will feature the first-birthday party for the Kang-Dan twins. What the twins will pick during doljabi is drawing particular interest.

As the highlight of the first-birthday party gets underway, the twins face as many as 12 potential doljabi items. The table features traditional choices such as thread and a horse tally, alongside newer items like a gold button and a keyboard. Dad Son Min-soo says, “I got the golf ball ready hoping they’d become excellent athletes,” and hopes the twins will pick it. Mom Im Ra-ra, meanwhile, says, “I don’t think AI will be able to replace chefs,” revealing that she hopes they’ll choose the spatula. Of the gold button, she says, “I got it ready so they can become creators with a million subscribers, like Mom and Dad,” showing off the savvy of a creator mom.

Dan’s eyes light up with curiosity as soon as Dan sees the doljabi table. Dan’s fingers keep wiggling, seeming to reach for the golf ball before pulling back again and again, keeping dad Son Min-soo on tenterhooks as he hopes Dan will pick it. After carefully fiddling with the gold button, Dan firmly picks up one item, prompting applause and exclamations from the guests.

Kang shows no interest in doljabi, fiddling only with Dad’s microphone for the event. After bursting into tears when the microphone is taken away, Kang stops crying at once at the guests’ shouts of “Kang, grab one!” and boldly reaches for the table. Anticipation is soaring over what Kang will choose to surprise Mom and Dad. The Kang-Dan twins’ doljabi results, which keep their parents on an emotional roller coaster, will be revealed in the full episode of The Return of Superman.

KBS2’s The Return of Superman airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.