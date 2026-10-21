Im Si-wan is embraced tightly by Seol In-ah, who is disguised as a man; ‘My Guilty Human’ holds onto its 5.9% peak rating

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The relationship between Im Si-wan and Seol In-ah began to develop in earnest.

In the episode of tvN’s Monday-Tuesday drama ‘My Guilty Human’ aired on the 20th (written by Moon Su-jeong, directed by Park Dan-hee), new clues emerged in the murder case surrounding Yoon I-jun (Im Si-wan), a third-generation heir to the Taegang Group fortune. Meanwhile, the tense physical contact between him and his executive secretary, Kang Jae-hee (Seol In-ah), delivered both gripping suspense and lighthearted laughs.

Detective Kang Jae-hee, who went undercover as a man and landed a job as Yoon I-jun’s executive secretary, was subjected to his tests at all hours from her first day on the job. Yoon suddenly dropped a moon jar to test her reflexes, kept a close eye on her as she looked around the mansion, and sternly warned her never to enter the room at the far left on the second floor.

Kang Jae-hee was exasperated by Yoon I-jun’s fastidiousness, but her success in securing a place at his side helped her obtain useful information as a detective. From a conversation between Yoon and Kim Si-hyun (Kim Jeong-hyun), a lawyer on the Taegang Group’s legal team, she learned that the victim, Han Eun-young (Jeong Yu-min), had witnessed something before her death and that a person named Team Leader Park Min-hwan (Kim Do-yoon) was handling the situation.

Kang Jae-hee’s investigative progress gained momentum alongside the work of Jung Wan-gu (Kim Ki-bang), another undercover investigator with the Detective Mobile Unit. Infiltrating the Taegang Group as a cleaner, Jung overheard employees in the accounting department and learned that Park Min-hwan had taken something from Yoon I-jun’s office on the day of the incident. The unit therefore focused on the possibility that Han Eun-young’s missing cellphone could be a crucial key to the case.

Meanwhile, Yoon I-jun, who had been unable to sleep since Han Eun-young’s death because of mysterious noises and apparitions, was on edge over the sense that things in the house were subtly changing. When Kang Jae-hee, who came to work, noticed the changes too, he was relieved to know they were not just his imagination. But worried that someone might be targeting him, he demanded that she protect him thoroughly and even assigned her the role of a royal food taster, checking that his food was safe, without letting down his guard.

What’s more, during a private meeting with Park Min-hwan, Yoon I-jun found Kang Jae-hee had followed him despite his order to wait in the car. Furious, he demanded to know who she really was. When Jae-hee explained that she had acted after sensing that a reporter was following him, he finally managed to calm down. His reaction made it clear that Yoon was suffering from intense fear.

The next day, increasingly puzzled by the strange occurrences in the mansion and Yoon I-jun’s sensitive reactions, Kang Jae-hee resolved to check the room at the far end of the second floor. When the housekeeper happened to tell her that Yoon was still asleep, Jae-hee went to his bedroom to check whether he was sleeping—and faced the biggest crisis of her life. Yoon, whom she had expected to be asleep, had just come out of the shower. Firmly believing Jae-hee was a man, he was wearing only a towel around his waist as he began to offer an indirect apology for the misunderstanding the day before.

Unable to find anywhere to look, Kang Jae-hee nervously kept pushing away Yoon I-jun as he continued to approach her. But when he was about to fall, her instincts as an executive secretary kicked in, and she caught him in a princess carry, creating a remarkable scene. Then the towel covering Yoon’s lower body finally came undone, capping the episode with a dizzyingly close-up ending that was impossible to look away from.

The second episode of ‘My Guilty Human,’ which aired that day, recorded an average nationwide rating of 4.7% and a peak of 5.9%, while ratings in the Seoul metropolitan area averaged 4.7% and peaked at 5.8%. The drama ranked No. 1 in its time slot among cable and general programming channels. It also ranked No. 1 among cable and general programming channels nationwide and in the Seoul metropolitan area for tvN’s target demographic of men and women aged 20–49. (Based on paid platforms combining cable, IPTV and satellite; provided by Nielsen Korea)

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.