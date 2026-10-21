Kim Woo-bin makes his debut as a baseball manager, a perfect physical fit for the role ('Gift')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Kim Woo-bin has made his debut as a baseball manager.

The new tvN Saturday-Sunday drama Gift, which premieres on December 5 at 9:10 p.m., drew attention with the release of a poster marking the manager debut. It features the character of Jung Min-yong, the baseball manager played by Kim Woo-bin in Gift, and the series’ key premise.

In the released poster, Jung Min-yong stands among players in blue baseball uniforms, looking straight ahead with a confident expression.

The tagline, “I’m starting to see the right answer,” and the grade cards floating above the baseball players’ heads grab attention, sparking curiosity about what “right answer” Jung Min-yong has discovered.

Gift, adapted from writer Jeong Iriiri’s webtoon of the same name, tells the story of a former professional baseball pitching coach who gains a special ability after an unexpected accident and takes over as manager of the country’s last-place high school baseball team. The cast includes Kim Woo-bin, Seo Eun-soo, Yang Hyun-min, Hyun Bong-sik, Park Sang-nam, Lee Bong-ryeon, Park Ji-a, Cha Bin, Han Si-hyun, Park Seong-hyun, Han Tae-ha and Kim Geon-woo. It premieres on December 5 at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.