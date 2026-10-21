Ji Chang-wook and Nam Yoon-su declare an alliance and bring comic bromance, too... Anticipation builds for the chemistry in Korean-Japanese rom-com “Merry Berry Love”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Ji Chang-wook and Nam Yoon-su are setting their sights on viewers around the world with their one-of-a-kind bromance.

The series “Merry Berry Love,” coming to Nippon TV and Disney+ and directed by Kim Su-jeong and Noh Young-seop, is drawing attention as a delightfully sweet rom-com, featuring rom-com master Ji Chang-wook in fine form as Lee Yubin and showcasing the appeal of K-rom-coms.

In particular, just two days after its release, “Merry Berry Love” rose to No. 2 on the worldwide Disney+ TV Shows chart and entered the Top 10 among Disney+ TV shows in 72 countries and regions around the world, receiving an enthusiastic global response.

Episodes 1 and 2 showed Yubin (Ji Chang-wook), a “space planner” who went overnight from being a top-tier professional in the industry to unemployed after a friend’s betrayal, struggling on Charo Island to make a comeback. Hoping to seize a perfect opportunity to change his life, Yubin took a job as a farmhand in Shirahama Karin’s (Mio Imada) strawberry fields, adding to the excitement. Viewers are now eager to see the new rural life that awaits Yubin on Charo Island.

Now, “Merry Berry Love” is drawing interest by previewing the exploits of Yubin’s new ally, Park Gunam (Nam Yoon-su). Gunam is a young Korean on a working holiday on Charo Island who has fallen for Karin’s friend, Mizuno Mari (Rinka Kumada), and once showed Yubin unexpected kindness on the day he first arrived on the island. This time, the two formally declare an alliance to prepare for Charo Island’s major event, the agricultural produce fair “Green Nova Corporation Festa,” and join forces to give Karin their full support.

The released stills show Yubin and Gunam busy preparing for the Festa. Yubin is surrounded by Charo Island residents and basking in all the attention. His easy adaptation to island life—happily eating the food local elders keep putting in his mouth—brings laughs. Yubin will put his skills as a space planner to use by designing the Festa booths.

Gunam, meanwhile, catches the eye as he transforms into a cheer captain. Holding pom-poms in both hands, he performs his cheering moves with precision, his eyes sparkling. His fiery gaze conveys his bold determination to bring home a win in the cheer-off, and his enthusiasm makes for a humorous sight.

Yubin and Gunam are joining forces to win Charo Island’s agricultural produce festival, and anticipation is building for the synergy between them. Meanwhile, Yubin and Karin are expected to gradually open up to each other and grow closer as they prepare for the Festa, adding to the romantic excitement. Above all, as Yubin and Karin begin living under the same roof, viewers are eager to find out what will unfold between them—and anticipation is rising for their romance to grow even sweeter.

From Yubin and Gunam’s fun alliance and bromance to Yubin and Karin’s sugary cohabitation romance, episode 3 of “Merry Berry Love,” packed with excitement and laughs, can be watched tonight (the 21st).

“Merry Berry Love” is a cross-border sweet-and-sour romance set on a beautiful island, about a Korean space planner whose career has hit rock bottom and a Japanese woman farmer. It stars Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada and is directed by Kim Su-jeong of “Semantic Error.” The series premiered on Disney+ on the 7th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.