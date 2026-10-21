Netflix takes on K-pop auditions, teaming up with SM Culture & Contents (SM C&C) to produce 'We Go High' and extend the project through the group's idol debut

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Netflix is launching a full-scale K-pop audition project.

Netflix has confirmed production of 'We Go High,' a K-pop audition project in which students from South Korea's top arts high schools compete with their schools' honor and earnest dreams at stake. Applications opened today (the 21st).

'We Go High' is expected to capture the pure passion of arts high school students who dream of racing toward a higher, broader world, as the title suggests. The program will show talented students representing South Korea's arts high schools meeting their ideal rivals and creating even greater synergy. Viewers can look forward to the birth of a girl group chosen directly by the world, as Netflix further expands the global K-pop fandom.

Anyone currently in their first or second year at a high school with arts- or broadcasting-related programs, as well as anyone scheduled to enter such a school in the 2027 academic year, may apply to 'We Go High.'

Production and directing will be handled by PDs Park Jin-kyung and Lee Jae-seok of Monstera House. Attention is focused on the new audition project the two producers will present together, having demonstrated their directing skills in variety shows with distinctive worldviews.

Netflix and SM C&C have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to support the growth and activities of the group formed through 'We Go High' beyond its debut. After the program ends, the two companies will draw on their respective roles to support the group's development and all aspects of its activities, and will work together to help the members showcase their abilities on the global stage.

'We Go High' is Netflix's K-pop girl group audition project, beginning at an arts high school where students major in dreams.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.