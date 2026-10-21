'Top-Tier Scene-Stealer' Oh Eui-sik Cast in tvN’s ‘Hot Goodbye,’ to Play Dependable Older Brother Who Looks After Kang Hoon

Photo: High Zium Studio

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Oh Eui-sik is returning in tvN’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama ‘Hot Goodbye’ (written by An Ah-reum; directed by Jung Ji-hyun and Heo Seok-won).

Premiering on the 11th of next month, ‘Hot Goodbye’ follows young people torn between reality and dreams they have held onto for a long time as they make new choices in a way that is both passionate and beautiful.

Oh Eui-sik will play Kang Hyeon-gu, the older brother of Kang Hoon’s character, Kang Tae-gu, an unknown comedian. After a sudden accident in childhood brought a major change to his life, Hyeon-gu has helped out at his father’s auto repair shop. He is resilient and has not lost his smile despite the harsh realities he faces. Rather than putting his own wounds first, he looks after his family: he is a mature son to his father and a dependable support for his younger brother, Tae-gu. Audiences are looking forward to Oh Eui-sik bringing his grounded, lifelike acting to Kang Hyeon-gu, a character who combines warmth and strength in his devotion to family.

Oh Eui-sik has well and truly flipped his ‘work hard’ switch in 2026. In January, he showed off his down-to-earth acting as Dong-cheol, the second son-in-law, in the film ‘Rectangle, Triangle.’ In April, he made a special appearance in the drama ‘A Secret Audit’ as reporter Park Dae-geun, vividly portraying a sly yet irritating character and bringing energy to the show despite his brief appearance.

He is currently onstage in the musical ‘Let Me Fly’ as Namwon, an elderly man who struggles to return to 1969, and is showing his ability to move fluidly between comedy and emotion. His witty delivery and singing raise the energy of each scene, while in moments when the character looks back on his past, he builds the emotion with subtlety, demonstrating the skill honed through years of stage experience.

Oh Eui-sik has brought characters of many different stripes to life in his own distinctive way in each project. In ‘Hot Goodbye,’ he is set to convey a different kind of warmth through Kang Hyeon-gu, who quietly carries his own pain while staying by his family’s side.

‘Hot Goodbye’ is a drama about three unknown comedians racing toward their dreams who meet a mysterious, suspicious woman and set out to find their own tomorrows—a passionate and beautiful story of growth as they put failure behind them. The cast includes Kang Hoon, Jo Hyun-cheol, Kim Jeong-jin, Lee Yi-dam, Moon Hee, Yoon Ga-i, Lee Seo-hwan, and Oh Eui-sik. An Ah-reum, writer of ‘Once Again,’ wrote the script, and producer-director Jung Ji-hyun, whose credits include ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One,’ ‘Lies Hidden in My Garden,’ and ‘Dear Hyeri,’ directed the series. It premieres Wednesday, November 11, at 10:50 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.