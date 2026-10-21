“In the end, Shin Hye-won is still Shin Hye-won”... ‘The Community 2’ contestant Lea on why she gave up issuing more currency (Full story)

Shin Hye-won, who played Lea on ‘The Community 2.’ Photo courtesy of Wavve

She fought harder than anyone to survive, but in the final moments, she chose trust over victory.

Shin Hye-won, who led the White Team’s strategy and negotiations as ‘Lea’ on the Wavve original ‘The Community 2: The Invisible Hand’ (hereafter ‘The Community 2’), gave up issuing additional currency in the finale. It was a choice she made after an extreme struggle to survive, having internalized meritocracy and pragmatism as a political reporter.

Released on the 9th, the finale of ‘The Community 2’ concluded a social-experiment survival show in which contestants with different resources and powers traded and negotiated with their survival and prize money at stake. The show drew attention for its game structure, which distilled monetary economics and international politics, and achieved success, ranking first across all genres in weekly viewing hours on Wavve and first in combined TV-OTT buzz.

Shin Hye-won, who played Lea on ‘The Community 2.’ Photo courtesy of Wavve

Reflecting on finishing the show, Shin Hye-won said, “It feels like a brief dream. It’s like I made a movie,” adding, “You don’t often experience movie-like situations in everyday life, do you? Being able to step away from the somewhat familiar routine of a reporter and fully immerse myself in the role felt like being in a movie.”

Shin Hye-won, a political reporter, had generally thought her values leaned toward meritocracy and pragmatism. She explained that her professional environment—producing articles every day and having her performance evaluated—had influenced her. In the game, too, she kept the opposing team in check and actively took part in the war, playing to win.

“I was originally an INTP, but working as a reporter turned me into an ENTP who gets along in society. That’s the social self I have,” Shin Hye-won said. “I value competence; I have to do well, and I need results. Since I produce articles every day and each one is evaluated, I think meritocracy and pragmatism became my values.”

“That side of me showed up on the show, too. I faced dilemmas, but went to war and fought harder than anyone, and I tried to do my best in every play, whether that meant tying Gold up or something else,” she said. “But at the decisive moments, when the choice was entirely mine, it felt like my true self came out. In the end, I made choices that aligned with meaning and principle. My friends would say, ‘Shin Hye-won really is just Shin Hye-won,’” she said with a laugh.

Shin Hye-won, who played Lea on ‘The Community 2.’ Photo courtesy of Wavve

Her professional identity was also an important factor in deciding to appear on the show. She said she became interested while watching Season 1 in how people with different values talked with and came to understand one another.

“In today’s society, it’s hard to express your values. Rather than communicating by saying, ‘You think that? I think this,’ expressing your values can get you labeled and can even become a reason communication breaks down,” Shin Hye-won explained. “I thought Season 1 was a place to work through those things. I’m a political reporter, but don’t people also have personal values beyond their political camps? I wanted to show that you can understand someone’s position even if you don’t agree with everything they say.”

She was also mindful of the ethical responsibility that comes with being a reporter. Shin Hye-won said, “In Season 1, there was a player who used their job as a reporter in the game, but I didn’t expect to be given that same role.” She added, “I couldn’t separate myself from my own professional identity, either. Reporters are accused of manipulating footage through ‘evil editing’ or insulted as ‘trash journalists,’ but the profession still has ethics. Since those ethics can be reflected in one’s attitude toward life, I wanted to show that positive side.”

Shin Hye-won, who played Lea on ‘The Community 2.’ Photo courtesy of Wavve

But as she fought fiercely to win, she also wrestled more deeply with her choices. The dilemma was most evident in the finale, when she decided not to issue additional gems.

“One reason I didn’t issue gems at the end was that I hadn’t anticipated what Luna (Park Se-seung) would do,” Shin Hye-won confessed. “That was probably the moment when all the emotions came rushing in like a storm.”

“I acted cool and said I wasn’t upset, but because it was one person playing against another, there was an emotional side to it. As the game went on, there were many times when I had to make choices that didn’t follow my own standards. I faced a dilemma each time, and seeing myself rationalize things made me hate myself, too,” she admitted.

Even so, her decision not to issue currency in the final moments was a way to put her principles into action.

“At first, I thought it was a survival show and that the war was just a game. But as I played, it kept feeling less and less like a show. At the time, it was my life. Every word carried weight,” Shin Hye-won said. “The ending was the game’s culmination, but to me, it felt like a part of life.”

“The biggest reason we’d been fighting all along was to win, but it was also because we felt anxious. I thought that if my choice could put an end to that anxiety, it would be meaningful to show trust through action,” she said, explaining her final decision.

She was also willing to accept negative interpretations of her choice. Shin Hye-won said, “I sometimes feel indebted to Gold or Luna, but I think people are free to judge this as hypocrisy.”

“I think the word ‘hypocrisy’ presupposes that goodness exists, but there was no good in this game,” she said. “When someone fails to keep a promise they made, I don’t think the point of the show is to interpret that in black-and-white terms as good versus evil.”

Shin Hye-won, who played Lea on ‘The Community 2.’ Photo courtesy of Wavve

These dilemmas were also connected to how Shin Hye-won viewed the game. In ‘The Community 2,’ designed by producer Kwon Seong-min using international politics and monetary economics as models, she interpreted the wars and negotiations between teams through the lens of competing interests in the real international community.

“If you look at it as the international community, diplomacy doesn’t operate solely on momentary judgments. Sometimes you look far into the future and accept an immediate loss; at other times, you wonder, ‘Why did we do that?’ We had moments like that in our negotiations, too,” Shin Hye-won said.

“People have different abilities, too. At every turn, they fight other parties and act fiercely in pursuit of their country’s interests, but from a third party’s perspective, the person who actually benefited was someone other than those doing the fighting,” she said. “I think the show demonstrated a system that sounded the alarm about how fighting among ourselves ultimately means hurting ourselves.”

She added, “It also mattered that this was a game played by people. I wondered what it would have been like if AI had played, but I couldn’t come up with an answer. I think the outcome came from it being humans playing against humans. There didn’t seem to be a guaranteed winning strategy.”

Shin Hye-won, who played Lea on ‘The Community 2.’ Photo courtesy of Wavve

The experience also helped her reaffirm her values in a new way. “When I finished the show, I thought, ‘That’s so me,’” Shin Hye-won said. “I thought I’d become someone who values competence and practical gain, but at decisive moments I still acted according to the meaning and principles that matter to me. I felt that I’m consistent as a person.”

What if Shin Hye-won, having discovered her true self, entered Community Town once again? On the possibility of appearing in Season 3, she hinted that she would be willing to take on the challenge in a new guise.

“If I can mentally prepare to put a mole on my face and turn ruthless, like Paul (Nucks) described, I think I could give it another try (laughs). Having experienced it firsthand, simply being part of this show was a huge gift in my life!”

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.