‘I Am Solo’ Season 34’s Young-cheol abruptly walks away during a date... Lee Yi-kyung: “I’ve never seen anything like this”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Young-cheol of Season 34 of ‘I'm Solo’ puts Hyun-sook under pressure with his unabashed advances, then flusters the three MCs with an unexpected move: suddenly leaving his seat in the middle of their first date.

On the 21st, ENA and SBS Plus’s ‘I'm SOLO’ will reveal the first-date choices of the men and women from Season 34’s “Large Families Special,” as well as footage from the dates.

Even after the self-introductions, Young-cheol makes no effort to hide his feelings for Hyun-sook. In particular, he openly expresses his interest and actively approaches her in the shared lounge, where the other contestants are gathered.

Young-cheol asks Hyun-sook, “If you want protein, is it okay to have just a shake?”—a remark that seems to have their first date in mind.

When he learns that Hyun-sook likes chicken, he even calls an acquaintance who lives in Hongcheon to ask around for a good chicken restaurant. He makes no attempt to hide his interest in Hyun-sook, even in front of the other contestants.

Hyun-sook, however, is not very receptive. As Young-cheol’s continued public flirting gradually makes her expression stiffen, she candidly shares her feelings in an interview with the production team, saying, “I found myself thinking, ‘How am I supposed to respond?’”

Meanwhile, Young-cheol surprises everyone with unpredictable behavior even during the first date.

In the middle of the meal, he suddenly leaves his seat after saying, “You said there was an interview, so just a moment.”

Watching this, Defconn is bewildered: “An interview, all of a sudden, while we’re eating?” Lee Yi-kyung also can’t hide his astonishment at Young-cheol’s unexpected move, saying, “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Viewers are curious about the real reason Young-cheol suddenly left the date, and whether he and Hyun-sook managed to go on a first date.

Meanwhile, after the self-introductions, attention pours in on Soon-ja at Solonara in Season 34.

As Soon-ja is mentioned without fail while the men name the women they are interested in, one contestant reacts with surprise: “Soon-ja’s popularity has completely exploded!”

Another man says, “I thought she’d be popular because she’s totally eldest-daughter-in-law material.” Other contestants also lavish praise on Soon-ja, saying, “She’s exactly the kind of daughter-in-law elders love,” and “From a marriage perspective, she has everything a woman should have.”

With Young-cheol’s unabashed pursuit and fierce interest surrounding Soon-ja, attention is focused on how the first dates of Season 34 will turn out.

‘I'm SOLO’ airs at 10:30 p.m. on the 21st.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.