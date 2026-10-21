Five foreign women make their first-ever appearance on “I Am SOLO: Love Forever”... Defconn exclaims, “Wow! Amazing!”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Foreign women are appearing on “I Am SOLO: Love Forever” for the first time ever. As a new romance crossing borders is teased, footage of Youngsik from Season 7 of “I’m Solo” suddenly bursting into tears has also raised viewers’ curiosity.

In the episode airing on the 22nd, “I’m SOLO, and Love Continues” (hereafter “I Am SOLO: Love Forever”), on ENA and SBS Plus, will feature a “Global Special” with women of various nationalities participating for the first time in the program’s history.

A preview released ahead of the broadcast shows five foreign women checking into the Four Seasons Guesthouse one by one.

The participants, each with a distinct appeal, include a woman whose glamorous style recalls Beyoncé, a blonde who looks like a Greek goddess, a woman with red-dyed hair, and an East Asian woman with a pure, graceful aura, drawing attention.

The three MCs—Defconn, Kyungri, and Jung Hye-sung—could not hide their surprise at the women’s arrival.

Defconn welcomed the news, saying, “It’s a foreigner special!” and repeatedly exclaimed, “Wow! This is amazing!” and “A very elegant woman has arrived.”

The foreign women also revealed their eagerness to pursue romance.

One participant explained why she joined the show, saying, “I like Korean men,” while another woman hinted that she already had someone in mind, saying, “It seems like it would be fun to be together...”

The blonde woman also expressed interest in one of the single men, telling him, “You have a cute face,” and hinting at a romantic atmosphere.

The person who particularly caught viewers’ attention was Youngsik, from Season 7 of “I’m Solo.”

Youngsik, who joined the Global Special, began to tear up during an interview with the production team as he said, “The feeling of being in love, which I haven’t felt in a long time...” He then burst into tears, unable to control his emotions, sparking curiosity.

It was not revealed whether his tears were due to the excitement he had not felt in a long time or to some other story.

With five foreign women gathered in one place, one of the single men expressed both anticipation and nervousness, asking, “Could my match be among these women?”

As interest grows in this new format, which brings together returning “I’m Solo” cast members and foreign women, viewers are wondering what story brought Season 7’s Youngsik to tears.

The Global Special of “I Am SOLO: Love Forever” airs at 10:30 p.m. on the 22nd.

Reporter Jo Min-jung | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.