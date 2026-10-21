Lee Chang-hoon’s wife, 17 years his junior, was shocked to learn his age: “I thought he was 30 at most” (“Perfect Life”)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Lee Chang-hoon has revealed his movie-like first meeting with his wife, who is 17 years his junior. His wife said she had thought Lee, who was 41 at the time, was around 30, surprising viewers.

Lee Chang-hoon will appear alongside his beautiful wife on TV CHOSUN’s “Perfect Life,” airing at 8 p.m. on the 21st, and candidly open up about everything from behind-the-scenes details of their marriage to dieting and his failed stock investments.

When comedian Lee Sung-mi asked about his first meeting with his wife that day, Lee Chang-hoon confessed, “I dated several women in the past, but it wasn’t easy for those relationships to lead to marriage.” He later said that, while picturing his ideal type in detail, he prayed for a year to meet his future wife.

The relationship that came into his life as if by fate began with an introduction from actor Shim Hyung-tak.

Lee Chang-hoon recalled, “Like a scene in a movie, music was playing and a beautiful woman appeared. That was my wife.” He said he fell in love at first sight and immediately asked her for her phone number.

At the time, Lee Chang-hoon was 41 and his wife was 24, a full 17-year age difference. His wife, however, had no idea of her husband’s real age when they first met. “I thought he was 30 at most. When I looked him up later, I realized the age difference was huge,” she said, describing her surprise at the time. She added, “I didn’t regret it because he was handsome,” showing that she still has affection for her husband.

Lee Chang-hoon, who turns 60 this year, will also share how he successfully lost 16 kilograms.

He said his weight had climbed to 94 kilograms when he was 55, adding, “I couldn’t digest properly, and my stomach was churning. It felt like my gut health had fallen apart.” He later lost 16 kilograms by taking care of his health, and the show will also reveal striking before-and-after photos from his weight loss.

He will also share the story of how stock investing caused him considerable stress. During a meal, when his wife asked whether he had recently experienced indigestion due to stress, Lee Chang-hoon replied, “I’m stressed out because of stocks.”

He went on to confess, “I wasn’t interested in stocks at first, but I started after hearing someone else talk about them and ended up losing it all,” describing how his failed investment had weighed on him. His wife’s efforts to comfort him are shown, bringing laughter.

The love story of Lee Chang-hoon and his wife, who overcame a 17-year age difference, can be seen on TV CHOSUN’s “Perfect Life,” airing at 8 p.m. on the 21st.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.