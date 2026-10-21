Lim Jin-mo appears on 'You Quiz on the Block' wearing socks belonging to his son, who died at 33; his fatherly love remains poignant five years on

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Music critic Lim Jin-mo opens up about his longing for his son, who died before him at the age of 33. The story of how he arrived at the recording wearing his son's socks, hoping to be with him just a little longer, is moving.

On the 21st, music critic Lim Jin-mo will appear on tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' to share his nearly 40-year musical journey and the family story he has kept hidden behind it.

That day, Lim Jin-mo is expected to recall his son, who died in 2021, and share his heartbreak. Lim's son had a brain tumor and died at the young age of 33. Five years have passed since Lim lost his son, but his longing for him remains unchanged.

He reportedly arrived at the recording that day wearing socks his son had worn while alive. It was an act that reflected a father's tender wish to be with his son, even if only a little.

Lim Jin-mo is expected to share the story behind his trademark bow tie, as well as memories of his son that he has kept deep in his heart. He will also talk about the song he considers the song of his life and his longing for the son who died before him.

Lim Jin-mo is one of South Korea's leading popular music critics and has worked with Bae Chul-soo on music criticism for 32 years.

The program will also feature his candid views on the worldwide success of K-pop artists, including BTS, and the movement to boycott the Grammys. He is expected to describe K-pop's growth as a 'K-pop Revolution' and deliver a forceful statement: 'A declaration of musical independence from the United States.'

Lim Jin-mo is known to the public for his incisive analysis of music, and interest is turning to his heartfelt story as he also opens up about the pain he has carried as a father.

'You Quiz on the Block' airs every Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.