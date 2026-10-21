Jang Gyuri × Bae Jong-ok Thriller ‘Perfect House’ Set for November 25 Release, with an Unprecedented House Giveaway

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The thriller film ‘Perfect House’ (directed by Jeong Yong-ki and produced by Film Company Take) has confirmed its November release and launched a bold promotional event.

The ‘Perfect House’ promotion is an unprecedented event that will award one tiny house that can actually be lived in to a randomly selected viewer who watches the film and posts a review based on their actual viewing experience.

The event was designed to give audiences a major dopamine boost—not only with the thrilling fear and fun of the ‘perfect home’ in the film, but also through the bold prize of a ‘real house.’

The schedule and detailed entry instructions for the promotion, which gives participants a chance to become the owner of a real ‘Perfect House,’ will be announced later through Film Company Take’s official social media channels.

‘Perfect House’ tells the story of a college student who moves into a luxury apartment under extraordinary terms and begins living with an elegant homeowner, only to encounter strange events. The film stars Jang Gyuri, Bae Jong-ok and Kim Min-cheol, among others, and is directed by Jeong Yong-ki, director of ‘The Ghost of Oksu Station.’ It will be released on November 25.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.