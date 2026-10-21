“Trust over betrayal”... ‘The Community 2’ stars Shin Hye-won and Park Se-seung stayed together despite the spy twist (Full story)

'The Community 2' contestants Park Se-seung (left) and Shin Hye-won. Photo courtesy of Wavve

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] A betrayed leader and a spy returning as a traitor. They met at a bridge where they were supposed to face off against each other, but the feeling between them was not sharp hostility. It was an unexpected sense of “relief.”

The finale of Wavve’s original series ‘The Community 2: The Invisible Hand’ (hereafter ‘The Community 2’) was released on the 9th. It is a social-experiment survival show in which contestants with different resources and powers trade and negotiate, with their survival and prize money on the line. In a game structured as a scaled-down version of monetary economics and international politics, the contestants’ interests and values clashed, and a range of relationships took shape.

The show made a major splash, topping Wavve’s weekly viewing-hours rankings across all genres and claiming the top spot in combined TV and OTT buzz. At its center were Shin Hye-won and Park Se-seung, the two pillars of the White Team. The two, whom we recently met at Wavve’s office in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, opened up about their unusual story of staying connected even after their allegiances split.

Shin Hye-won said she was surprised by the unexpected twist when Park Se-seung revealed herself as a spy for the Gold Team. “It made me realize I hadn't seen what was right under my nose. While looking for people in other roles, I failed to consider that there might be a spy on our own team,” she said. Still, she added with a laugh, “I didn’t feel particularly betrayed because I thought Luna had been sincere in the way she acted on the White Team.”

What Park Se-seung feared more, however, was how the original White Team members would react. “I was trembling when I came in as a member of Gold. The White Team was built on trust. My choice to make sacrifices when I was on the White Team was a separate matter. I was afraid that the days we spent wanting to survive together would seem fake. I was afraid of disappointing them,” Park said.

She recalled, “When I actually came in, the expressions I saw looked like Mom and Dad. Sorry to everyone else, but I didn’t look at them. I only looked at Lea (Shin Hye-won), Baul (Nucks) and Siseon (Lee Han). They were smiling so brightly that I thought they would understand.”

'The Community 2' contestants Park Se-seung (left) and Shin Hye-won. Photo courtesy of Wavve

Despite their trust in each other, they had to compete for their respective teams in the game. As their differing interests clashed, predicting and persuading the other contestants was no easy task.

Who had been the hardest player for each of them to face? Park Se-seung named Pete (Lee Su-min) of the Blue Team, while Shin Hye-won picked Maillard (Seungwoo Dad) of the Red Team.

“It was hard to predict why Pete made the decisions he did. One of my missteps was that I hadn’t properly understood his personality and the criteria he used to make decisions,” Park said. “The way he came across on the show was also different from how I experienced him in person. That’s why he was the hardest player to face.”

Shin Hye-won, by contrast, named Maillard, whose criteria for making decisions were clear. “Maillard was the most challenging opponent, but also someone I could communicate with well,” she said. “He was clear about what he wanted and what he was willing to gain or give up. So the negotiations were straightforward, but it was difficult to persuade him in a direction that worked in our favor.”

'The Community 2' contestants Park Se-seung (left) and Shin Hye-won. Photo courtesy of Wavve

Their perspective also changed on Vector (Jeong Jae-ho), who had been hostile toward them as an arms dealer in the game. Vector, who played as the one-person Black Team, found himself isolated amid conflicts with the other contestants.

“I’ve known Vector personally for a while. But in the game, I saw him only as the character Vector, not as Jeong Jae-ho,” Park said. “After we came out and I thought about it, I wondered how hard it must have been for him to deal with all the suspicion and criticism alone. Even if it was all about the character, I realized that criticism directed at him must have hurt.” She expressed her regret.

Shin Hye-won also reflected, “While we were playing, there were times when I felt we should punish Vector. But watching the show, I felt sorry for him because he had to lead the team alone. I wondered if he might have played differently if we had been a little more accepting of him.”

They also expressed their affection for Baul, their former teammate on the White Team. Park remembered him as someone who genuinely cared for and looked after his teammates. Shin Hye-won laughed and said, “Baul isn’t cut out for a survival show; he’s cut out for a dating show.” She added, “He’s a warm person who worked behind the scenes for others instead of putting himself forward.”

'The Community 2' contestants Park Se-seung (left) and Shin Hye-won. Photo courtesy of Wavve

Asked who deserved to be this season’s MVP, Park Se-seung named Shin Hye-won. “In terms of the show’s social message, I think Lea deserves the MVP,” Park said. “I think Lea did a great job of conveying the questions and dilemmas the program raises through her choices and reflections.”

From a gameplay perspective, she chose Maillard (Seungwoo Dad). Park said, “In terms of the fun of the game and the gameplay itself, I think it’s Maillard.”

Shin Hye-won then reflected on the significance of the questions the show had raised. “Producer Kwon Seong-min seems like someone who keeps searching for answers rather than deciding on them in advance,” she said. “I, too, tried to find answers as I faced and thought through various dilemmas on the show.”

If they were to enter Community Town again, which teams would they choose? Park Se-seung picked the Blue Team, while Shin Hye-won chose the Red Team.

“I’d like to try the Blue Team. It’s a team where resources and food are relatively secure, isn’t it?” Park said. “I was very anxious about survival this time, so next time I’d like to play under somewhat more favorable conditions.”

Shin Hye-won, on the other hand, said, “As the show progresses, the team with the advantage changes. As money became more important than lives, the Red Team was structurally in a weaker position. I think it would be fun to play from the underdog’s position, try joining different sides, and perhaps be on a team that holds the casting vote.”

'The Community 2' contestants Park Se-seung (left) and Shin Hye-won. Photo courtesy of Wavve

Finally, looking back on their time together on the White Team, Park Se-seung and Shin Hye-won chose “trust” as the word that best described their relationship.

“If I had to sum it up in one word, I think it would be trust. We built trust by going through things together on the same team. Luna being a spy could be seen as a kind of betrayal, but I experienced firsthand how she did her best on the White Team,” Shin Hye-won said. “I think that trust was still there when we negotiated and competed from opposing sides.”

Shin Hye-won noted in particular that anxiety about the other person did not affect their relationship. “The decisions we made along the way were because we couldn’t trust the other person. In the end, it came down to anxiety,” she said. “But when I talked with Luna, I could talk without that feeling of anxiety. I think that’s why some people liked our chemistry.”

For Park Se-seung, Shin Hye-won was someone she had relied on from the very beginning. “I relied a lot on Lea from the start. I was the leader, but I only played the role of a spokesperson. My job was to bring together the ideas from each person that we could agree on,” Park said. “I trusted and relied on Lea’s insight and judgment.”

That trust continued even after she returned to the Gold Team. “Even when I was struggling with my identity after switching to Gold, the first person who came to mind was Lea,” Park said. “It may have been a naive thought, but that’s why my goal was for White and Gold to win together. Underneath it all, I felt, ‘I want us to be together. I want the person I rely on to be on my side.’”

She added, “Even when I realized that wasn’t possible, I think we became people who could understand and accept each other’s decision-making.”

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.