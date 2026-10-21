‘The Community 2’ Producer: “The White Team Is the U.S.; the Gold Team Is Based on China and Cryptocurrency”

‘The Community 2’ producer Kwon Seong-min. Photo courtesy of Wavve

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Kwon Seong-min, producer of Wavve’s ‘The Community 2: The Invisible Hand’ (hereafter ‘The Community 2’), explained the international politics and economic systems reflected in the program.

Kwon Seong-min met with Sportschosun at Wavve’s office in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on the 21st and said, “The White Team can be seen as the U.S., and Gold as China and cryptocurrency.”

‘The Community 2’ is a social-experiment survival show in which participants with different resources and powers engage in trade and negotiations with their survival and prize money at stake. While Season 1 dealt with clashes of politics and beliefs within a single community, Season 2 expanded its scope to the economic interests of multiple groups and international politics.

“We ended up taking on the broad framework of economics. We did lean heavily into politics in Season 1, but there was an economic side to it, too. We collected taxes on the public funds and things like that,” producer Kwon said. “So I wondered what it would be like to shift the focus to economics, one of the two main pillars.”

He continued, “Season 2 was billed as being about economics, but ultimately it led to politics. In Season 2, separate teams engage in economic activity through negotiations and agreements, and I think that resembles what happens in international society.”

The changing international situation also influenced the planning of Season 2. “It took at least two years to produce Season 2, and in the meantime, it seemed that news about how much the international situation affects Korean society became more important,” producer Kwon said.

He continued, “Within the bounds of the law, there are clues to resolving things, but once you get to the international level, there’s nothing any country can resolve. Is international law, as discussed in the international community, really law?” He added, “The confusion the international community is experiencing now seems to be caused by things like

that, he observed.

‘The Community 2’ producer Kwon Seong-min. Photo courtesy of Wavve

The resources and powers of each team were also inspired by the structure of the real international community. In particular, the White Team was designed with the U.S. in mind. “We did have the U.S. in mind to some extent for the White Team. A country that issues the reserve currency has the power to control currencies and wage wars,” producer Kwon said. “I thought it would be good for that to function within the game.”

He also explained why they did not cap the White Team’s money issuance. “The U.S. actually issues dollars without a cap, so it wouldn’t make sense to impose one in the rules. That’s why we didn’t,” producer Kwon said.

They also considered making physical currency. “We had all sorts of ideas at the beginning. We talked about having people physically move around to print the money. We even went to the Dongdaemun metal market district and tried out a 3D printer,” producer Kwon said. “If we’d introduced it, Baul (Nucks) might have spent all day printing money. We considered that, too, but it wasn’t as easy as we thought,” he said with a laugh.

However, issuing currency without a cap led to a situation that went beyond the production team’s expectations. “Vector (Jung Jae-ho) would say 10 quintillion, and Luna (Park Se-seung) would say 1 trillion, and we did think it would look kind of lame if we called out numbers like that,” producer Kwon recalled. “Putting a cap on it would distort part of the program itself. I think that was one thing that happened because there was no cap.”

He continued, “The U.S. can issue dollars without limit, but it can’t actually do that, so it also manages price stability strictly. That’s why we set it up that way. It was so unrestricted that it went beyond what we had expected.”

‘The Community 2’ producer Kwon Seong-min. Photo courtesy of Wavve

The other teams also reflected real-world countries and economic structures. “Blue is the resource supplier. We associated Lee Ja-ha (Lee Jae-yong) with food and the Netherlands, and thought of the others as oil-producing countries,” producer Kwon said. “Since that’s similar to how wars are actually fought over oil, we simply thought of them as resource-supplying countries.”

He continued, “Red is a country with human resources, so we also made it generate pollution.”

As for the Gold Team, he added, “Gold is a latecomer nation. If you think of the present day, you could see it as China, and in a way, you could also see it as cryptocurrency. I think it’s up to people how they interpret it.”

The program’s subtitle, ‘The Invisible Hand,’ also came from economics. “‘The invisible hand’ is one of the most famous terms in economics. It sounds cool, too, and I thought it would be good to use it,” producer Kwon said with a laugh. “When there are no shared institutions or rules, people gain benefits through negotiation and trade. I wanted to explore trade based on comparative advantage and the dilemma of choice discussed in economics.”

He also said, “When you deal with economics, the history of war overlaps with it a lot, too. I thought it was an issue of our time, and that it would be good to show it in this program.”

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.