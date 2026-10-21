‘The Community 2’ producer on adding rules: “The rules on ‘The Devil’s Plan’ were hard to follow. What about Season 3...?”

‘The Community 2’ producer Kwon Seong-min. Photo courtesy of Wavve

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Kwon Seong-min, producer of Wavve’s ‘The Community 2: The Invisible Hand’ (hereafter ‘The Community 2’), explained why he chose to add new rules, unlike other survival shows.

Producer Kwon Seong-min met with Sportschosun at Wavve’s office in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on the 21st and said, “

‘The Community 2,’ which ended on the 9th, is a social-experiment survival show in which contestants with different resources and powers bargain and negotiate, with their survival and prize money at stake. It ranked first across all genres in weekly viewing hours on Wavve and first in non-scripted buzz across TV and OTT combined.

Kwon first recalled the program’s planning stage. Saying that “the production team is like ‘The Community,’ too,” Kwon began by noting, “I’ve talked about a lot of things through other channels, but I think I’m a creator with a relatively wide range of issues and histories among variety-show producers.”

He continued, “I was much more sensitive to those things in Season 1. Since it was about values, I thought we shouldn’t lean toward one side. When making Season 2, I tried to take a step back and think beyond my own values. And because what I consider the center might not really be the center, I put together a production team of people whose views differed from mine.”

He said his values also differed from those of the producers who co-directed the show. “There are three main producers, and the other two have values that are the opposite of mine,” Kwon said. “When I said our show should be enjoyable even to people like me who don’t usually enjoy survival shows, the two producers reined me in, saying, ‘Senior, this is...’”

‘The Community 2’ producer Kwon Seong-min. Photo courtesy of Wavve

The production team’s differing criteria also came into play during casting. “We had really intense discussions among ourselves about casting, too. I can’t say which contestant I mean, but we discussed it through three rounds,” Kwon said.

He continued, “I looked for people who could clearly identify what aspects of the program should be shown and who had a broad grounding in the humanities. Another producer sometimes recommended someone who could bring out the show’s entertainment value, saying my choice would be too favorable. I think we ended up with a balanced cast because we differed in how we assessed each contestant and how deeply we looked into them.”

For this season, the team met with about 100 candidates and ultimately cast 17. Among them was Maillard (Seungwoo Appa), whose experience running a kitchen caught Kwon’s attention.

“In our program, what matters is not so much solving problems with exceptional intelligence as knowing how to persuade people, grasp context, and use interpersonal skills and savvy,” Kwon said.

He continued, “A kitchen is a place where relationships and interactions with others are important. He had been a worker and had also run a business with employees. So I thought he might have a knack for discovering talent.”

Kwon also recalled his first meeting with Maillard. “We interviewed him as soon as he arrived from the airport. At first, when we started talking, I thought it might be difficult. But as he became more engaged with our questions, his energy picked up,” Kwon recalled. “I had a feeling that if we brought him on, he’d do something.”

‘The Community 2’ producer Kwon Seong-min. Photo courtesy of Wavve

Kwon also discussed the show’s approach to revealing rules, which differs from that of other brain-game survival shows. ‘The Community 2’ sets itself apart from other survival shows by continually introducing new rules as the game progresses. The approach, of course, prompted a range of opinions among viewers.

“I enjoy Nintendo and PlayStation. Their tutorials are well designed. Even if you know nothing, they’ll tell you, ‘Move forward, try jumping.’ Once you get used to that, they teach you what comes next,” Kwon said.

He continued, “With something like ‘The Devil’s Plan,’ they explain the game for three or four minutes before each game. I found it hard to take it all in right away and then watch. I thought it would be good if people who, like me, had trouble keeping up and adapting could follow along step by step.”

Kwon said that was why he chose to reveal the game’s rules—on trading, war, migration, and other elements—in stages. “It’s different from the conventions of the genre,” he noted.

He said he also accepts the varied responses from viewers to this approach. “No matter how much you listen to the rules, you have to try it yourself to understand,” Kwon said. “Revealing the rules one by one is also a good way to build immersion. Since you can’t know the future, you focus on the present. Isn’t that what the reality we live in is like? You don’t know what will happen in the final game, do you?”

He added, “I think it’s an important device for immersion and drama, so it has both pros and cons. We’ve received a range of feedback, so I think we should take it into consideration.”

Kwon also addressed the possibility of producing Season 3. Laughing, he said, “Whether it gets made isn’t up to me, so I think that decision will be made elsewhere.”

He continued, “I enjoyed studying social science. Many people delve deeply into it and explore it, but I enjoy the process of translating it for audiences and presenting it. There are still many fields we haven’t explored, including science, philosophy, religion, and culture. I think there’s room to shape them into a show.”

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.