If Genie, who was furious with Pitt, had survived... ‘The Community 2’ PD also expresses regret

Kwon Seong-min, producer of ‘The Community 2.’ Photo courtesy of Wavve

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Kwon Seong-min, producer of Wavve’s ‘The Community 2: The Invisible Hand’ (hereafter ‘The Community 2’), expressed regret over Genie’s (Lee Jina) elimination.

On the 21st, Kwon Seong-min met with Sportschosun at Wavve’s office in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, and talked about Genie, a participant in the Wavve original ‘The Community 2: The Invisible Hand’ (hereafter ‘The Community 2’).

‘The Community 2,’ which ended its run on the 9th, is a social-experiment survival show in which participants with different resources and levels of authority engage in trades and negotiations with their survival and prize money at stake.

Genie, who returned for this season after Season 1, appeared as a member of the Blue Team, which had a Life, and prioritized the team’s survival in her gameplay. But after a war with the White Team, conflict erupted within the Blue Team, and Genie was eliminated when Pitt (Lee Sumin) backed a plan for Pitt to be the only one to survive.

The scene in which Genie grew angry at Pitt’s explanation during this process also became a major talking point online.

Speaking about Genie’s elimination, Kwon said, “I think things would have been completely different if Genie had stayed until the latter half.”

He went on to explain, “Genie is someone who thinks very much in economic terms. I think Genie would have judged a deal between Gold and White pragmatically rather than emotionally.”

In fact, tensions deepened in the latter half as the Gold Team was excluded from negotiations with the other teams. Kwon was pointing to the possibility that, had Genie—who valued economic self-interest—survived, the judgment in a deal between the Gold Team and the White Team might have been different.

He also mentioned how Genie changed through the experience of the ‘The Community’ series. Kwon recalled, “Genie also said that appearing on Season 1 was a major experience. Genie seemed different when taking part in the Season 1 test compared with the Season 2 test. Genie had become more mellow.”

Kwon laughed, saying, “Genie said they’d gotten older, too,” then continued, “Genie said the Season 1 experience had been significant. They had spent nearly 30 years among people from a similar background, but appearing on Season 1 allowed them to hear up close the stories of people they could never have met in their lifetime.”

Kwon Seong-min, producer of ‘The Community 2.’ Photo courtesy of Wavve

He explained that this change also touched on the values the ‘The Community’ series aims to show. Kwon said, “In both Season 1 and Season 2, we talk about how it might have been better if we had mixed more, talked, and rubbed along with one another,” adding, “In real life, too, as online interactions take up a bigger share, it seems the threshold for understanding or putting up with someone is getting lower and lower.”

He added, “I think you can see in the program that ‘Does our society improve when it consists only of fragmented communication, communication stripped of context? It doesn’t.’”

Reporter Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.