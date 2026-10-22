“Wait, why are you single?”... From Korea University to U.S. pharma, CPAs and Korean medicine doctors: ‘I’m Solo’ Season 34 women boast record-setting credentials

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] The impressive careers and unexpected backgrounds of the women on Season 34 of ‘I’m Solo’ were revealed. The single women’s introductions drew attention as they described working in a range of specialized fields, from Korean medicine and accounting to nursing and clinical laboratory science at university hospitals and jobs at U.S. pharmaceutical companies.

On ‘I’m SOLO,’ which aired on the 21st on ENA and SBS Plus, the ages, jobs and views on dating of the six female contestants on Season 34, the “Big Family Special,” were revealed.

First up was Young-suk, born in 1988, who had been working for 16 years at a company that imports interior design materials.

Young-suk, who works on the fabric team, said she was promoted to team leader this year. She added that although she had not been very interested in studying when she was in school, she later studied design management at Yonsei University’s graduate school and even received an academic scholarship. Looking back on her growth, she said, “I think everyone has something they lack. Rather than stopping there, I tried to make up for it.”

She also shared the unusual family story of being the youngest of eight sisters. Young-suk said all seven of her older sisters were married and she had 16 nieces and nephews, surprising everyone.

Next was Sun-ja, who had attracted the male contestants’ attention during the first-impression selection. Born in 1991, she was a nurse with 13 years of experience at a university hospital in Seoul. Sun-ja, who said she worked in wards related to stomach and colorectal cancer, explained that she currently serves as a charge nurse.

Sun-ja said, “I have zero male friends,” and explained that when she is not at work, she tends to exercise or spend time at home. She said that growing up as the eldest daughter in a family with two boys and two girls had made looking after her younger siblings second nature.

Describing her ideal type, she said, “Someone who’s neat but doesn’t fuss about being neat around me,” adding that she prefers considerate, easygoing men. She also expressed confidence about dating Young-soo, who has seven older sisters. Sun-ja drew laughs when she said, “I tend to be popular with older people because of my job, so I think all seven of his sisters will like me.”

Young-ja, born in 1994, introduced herself as a Korean medicine doctor and said she had earned certification as a specialist in Korean medicine internal medicine. She currently lives in Sejong City and said she had worked in various places, including Changwon, Seoul, Mokpo and Iksan. Asked about her dating experience, she surprised everyone by saying, “I’ve dated people up to four years older than me and as much as 10 years younger.”

She revealed her proactive approach to dating, saying, “I’ve always dated people I liked. I’m usually the one who makes the first move.” Young-ja, the eldest with two younger brothers, added that she enjoys ballet as a hobby and also performed as a band vocalist during college.

Jung-sook, born in 1993, also revealed an unexpected career. Living in Seoul’s Gangnam District, she was a certified public accountant at a major accounting firm in Yeouido. She said her job involved reviewing companies’ financial statements.

In contrast to her composed description of her job, her hobby was hip-hop dancing. Jung-sook said she had been dancing to old-school hip-hop and waacking since she was 20, then borrowed Kwang-soo’s sunglasses and gave an impromptu performance. She said she was a devoted fan of the band Soran and named as her ideal type a man who would go with her to concerts she liked.

Ok-soon, born in 1993, was a clinical laboratory scientist at a university hospital.

Ok-soon, who lives in Seoul’s Gwangjin District, said she enjoys working out, Pilates and hiking as hobbies.

She said, “I don’t think there’s anyone who’s a 100% match for me,” explaining that she wanted to meet someone who could understand and work through their differences by talking them out.

She also said she wanted children and was looking for a partner with similar views on marriage and having children.

Hyun-sook’s education and career also drew interest. Born in 1991, she said she majored in biosystems and medical science at Korea University and now handles work related to pharmaceutical approvals at a U.S. pharmaceutical company.

She explained that when choosing a career, she considered it important for the work to be related to science and have the potential to make a positive impact on the world. She added that she was also preparing to attend graduate school to deepen her expertise.

She also shared hobbies that span exercise and music. At one point, she was so devoted to weight training that she worked out for two and a half hours a day, six days a week, and she said she had been playing the cello for five years. When she mentioned that she had performed on stage as an orchestra member, MC Lee Yi-kyung marveled, “Wait, why are you single?”

As the women’s introductions were drawing to a close, Young-cheol stirred up the atmosphere by openly asking Hyun-sook about a date. He asked, “What would you like to eat if you went on a date today?” Hyun-sook’s reply, “Protein,” drew laughs.

Season 34 is a “Big Family Special,” featuring 12 men and women who grew up in families with at least three children. Earlier, the male contestants’ introductions had made headlines with jobs including an SK hynix employee, an employee at a foreign securities firm and a Grade 7 civil servant.

Now that the female contestants have also revealed their ages, jobs and views on dating, interest is turning to the romance about to unfold in ‘Solo Land No. 34.’

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.